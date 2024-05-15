Recipe of the day: Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter
An easy-to-make dish that promises to captivate your palate!
Grilled Fish with lemon and caper butter. Picture: Supplied/ penguinrandomhouse
Savour the flavours of the sea with this delicious Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter recipe.
Bursting with freshness and zest, this easy-to-make dish promises to captivate your palate.
Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter
Ingredients
- 100 g butter
- 2 garlic cloves
- a small handful of fresh parsley
- a small handful of fresh dill
- grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 30 ml capers, plus extra for serving
- 4 x 150 g white fish fillets such as kingklip or hake
- a pinch of salt
- 100 g fine green beans
- 100 g asparagus
Method
- Place a medium frying pan over medium heat and a medium saucepan of salted warm water over high heat.
- Combine the butter, garlic, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and capers in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth.
- Place half the caper butter in the frying pan and add the fish fillets. Season with the salt and fry the fillets for 2 minutes on each side.
- As soon as the water in the saucepan is boiling, add the beans and asparagus and simmer for 1 minute. Drain and add to the pan with the fish along with the remaining caper butter. Toss gently and serve.
For short cuts
- Thai-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 green chilli, 1 garlic clove, 6 cm ginger root, the soft inside of 1 lemongrass stalk, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth.
- Mexican-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 jalapeño chilli, 1 garlic clove, 10 ml smoked paprika, 5 ml cumin seeds, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth.
*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House
