15 May 2024

01:38 pm

Recipe of the day: Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter

An easy-to-make dish that promises to captivate your palate!

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish with lemon and caper butter. Picture: Supplied/ penguinrandomhouse

Savour the flavours of the sea with this delicious Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter recipe

Bursting with freshness and zest, this easy-to-make dish promises to captivate your palate.

Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter

Ingredients 

  • 100 g butter
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • a small handful of fresh parsley
  • a small handful of fresh dill
  • grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 30 ml capers, plus extra for serving
  • 4 x 150 g white fish fillets such as kingklip or hake
  • a pinch of salt
  • 100 g fine green beans
  • 100 g asparagus

Method

  1. Place a medium frying pan over medium heat and a medium saucepan of salted warm water over high heat.
  2. Combine the butter, garlic, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and capers in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth.
  3. Place half the caper butter in the frying pan and add the fish fillets. Season with the salt and fry the fillets for 2 minutes on each side.
  4. As soon as the water in the saucepan is boiling, add the beans and asparagus and simmer for 1 minute. Drain and add to the pan with the fish along with the remaining caper butter. Toss gently and serve.

For short cuts

  1. Thai-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 green chilli, 1 garlic clove, 6 cm ginger root, the soft inside of 1 lemongrass stalk, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth.
  2. Mexican-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 jalapeño chilli, 1 garlic clove, 10 ml smoked paprika, 5 ml cumin seeds, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth.

*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

