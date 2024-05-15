Recipe of the day: Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter

An easy-to-make dish that promises to captivate your palate!

Grilled Fish with lemon and caper butter. Picture: Supplied/ penguinrandomhouse

Savour the flavours of the sea with this delicious Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter recipe.

Bursting with freshness and zest, this easy-to-make dish promises to captivate your palate.

Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter

Ingredients

100 g butter

2 garlic cloves

a small handful of fresh parsley

a small handful of fresh dill

grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

30 ml capers, plus extra for serving

4 x 150 g white fish fillets such as kingklip or hake

a pinch of salt

100 g fine green beans

100 g asparagus

Method

Place a medium frying pan over medium heat and a medium saucepan of salted warm water over high heat. Combine the butter, garlic, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and capers in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Place half the caper butter in the frying pan and add the fish fillets. Season with the salt and fry the fillets for 2 minutes on each side. As soon as the water in the saucepan is boiling, add the beans and asparagus and simmer for 1 minute. Drain and add to the pan with the fish along with the remaining caper butter. Toss gently and serve.

For short cuts

Thai-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 green chilli, 1 garlic clove, 6 cm ginger root, the soft inside of 1 lemongrass stalk, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth. Mexican-flavoured butter: combine 100 g butter with 1 jalapeño chilli, 1 garlic clove, 10 ml smoked paprika, 5 ml cumin seeds, and a small handful of fresh coriander. Process until smooth.

*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

