14 May 2024

01:02 pm

Recipe of the day: Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad

Fire up the grill and embark on a culinary journey filled with flavour and freshness.

Grilled filled

Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad recipes. Pictures: iStock and Mynhardt

Elevate your culinary game with today’s recipes: Grilled festive fillet and grilled tomato mozzarella salad.

Perfect for a sunny day barbecue or a festive feast, these dishes are sure to impress your guests and leave them craving for more.

Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad

Ingredients

For the grilled festive fillet

  • 1 x large whole Delico fillet
  • Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil
  • Cape Herb and Spice Sweet Smoky BBQ Shaker
  • Large handfuls of chopped fresh mint, flat-leaf parsley and basil
  • Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil
  • Large spoon of anchovies
  • 2 large tablespoons of Rozendal Fynbos Vinegar
  • 2 cloves of grated garlic
  • 12 large caper berries chopped

For grilled Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

  • 500 g of rosa tomatoes
  • Olive oil and icing sugar
  • 250 g of tomatoes – coloured green, yellow and black
  • 200 g of soft marinated sun-dried tomatoes sliced and covered in its packaged juices
  • 5 balls of fior de latte mozzarella
  • Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil
  • Willowcreek fig and balsamic reduction
  • Fresh Basil

Method 

For grilled festive fillet

  1. Drizzle Willowcreek Blood-orange Olive Oil all over the fillet and generously coat with Cape Herb and Spice Sweet & Smoky BBQ spice
  2. Grill over hot coals until well seared – remove from the heat let it rest, and slice
  3. Mix all the rest of the ingredients and let it rest in the fridge for an hour
  4. Serve with the fillet

Grilled Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Serves: 8 – 10 Preparation Time: 20 min Grilling Time: 15 min Easy to prepare

  1. Toss the Rosa tomatoes in olive oil and cover with a dusting of icing sugar then grill the rosa tomatoes on a hot open fire until the skins start the burst and the tomatoes are grilled and set aside to cool
  2. Slice the tomatoes and mix gently with the roasted rosa tomatoes and sliced sun-dried tomatoes – spoon onto a serving platter and garnish with the mozzarella by making tares in the cheese and placing it onto the tomatoes.
  3. Drizzle with Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil and Fig Balsamic, fresh basil, and some grounded black pepper and salt
  4. Serve immediately!

*These recipes were republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

