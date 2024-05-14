Recipe of the day: Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad
Fire up the grill and embark on a culinary journey filled with flavour and freshness.
Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad recipes. Pictures: iStock and Mynhardt
Elevate your culinary game with today’s recipes: Grilled festive fillet and grilled tomato mozzarella salad.
Perfect for a sunny day barbecue or a festive feast, these dishes are sure to impress your guests and leave them craving for more.
Grilled festive fillet & grilled tomato and mozzarella salad
Ingredients
For the grilled festive fillet
- 1 x large whole Delico fillet
- Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil
- Cape Herb and Spice Sweet Smoky BBQ Shaker
- Large handfuls of chopped fresh mint, flat-leaf parsley and basil
- Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil
- Large spoon of anchovies
- 2 large tablespoons of Rozendal Fynbos Vinegar
- 2 cloves of grated garlic
- 12 large caper berries chopped
For grilled Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
- 500 g of rosa tomatoes
- Olive oil and icing sugar
- 250 g of tomatoes – coloured green, yellow and black
- 200 g of soft marinated sun-dried tomatoes sliced and covered in its packaged juices
- 5 balls of fior de latte mozzarella
- Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil
- Willowcreek fig and balsamic reduction
- Fresh Basil
Method
For grilled festive fillet
- Drizzle Willowcreek Blood-orange Olive Oil all over the fillet and generously coat with Cape Herb and Spice Sweet & Smoky BBQ spice
- Grill over hot coals until well seared – remove from the heat let it rest, and slice
- Mix all the rest of the ingredients and let it rest in the fridge for an hour
- Serve with the fillet
Grilled Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
Serves: 8 – 10 Preparation Time: 20 min Grilling Time: 15 min Easy to prepare
- Toss the Rosa tomatoes in olive oil and cover with a dusting of icing sugar then grill the rosa tomatoes on a hot open fire until the skins start the burst and the tomatoes are grilled and set aside to cool
- Slice the tomatoes and mix gently with the roasted rosa tomatoes and sliced sun-dried tomatoes – spoon onto a serving platter and garnish with the mozzarella by making tares in the cheese and placing it onto the tomatoes.
- Drizzle with Willowcreek Blood Orange Olive Oil and Fig Balsamic, fresh basil, and some grounded black pepper and salt
- Serve immediately!
*These recipes were republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.Print
