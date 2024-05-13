Recipe of the day: Lamb shank curry
Get ready for a taste sensation like no other with this Lamb Shank Curry.
Lamb shank curry recipe. Picture: Supplied
If you’re craving a culinary adventure that tantalizes the taste buds, look no further than this divine recipe for lamb shank curry.
This recipe is packed with amazing flavours and simple ingredients that promises to elevate your dining experience to new heights.
Lamb shank curry
Ingredients
- 4 large lamb shanks on the bone
- 10 Du Toit shallots halved skin on
- 6 Fresh bay leaves
- Bunch of curry leaves
- 500 g of baby carrots
- 3 liters or prepared chicken stock
- 10 chopped and diced Du Toit shallots
- 75 ml of Willowcreek Jalapeño Flavoured Olive Oil
- 6 large quinces peeled, cored and cut into 8 halves
- 10 garlic cloves, grated
- 40 g of grated turmeric root
- 100 g of peeled and chopped fresh ginger
- 50 ml of Cape Herb and Spice Garam Masala
- 50 ml of Cape Herb and Spice Cape Malay Curry Spice
- 30 ml of coriander seeds
- 3 large red and yellow peppers sliced
- 50 g of dried apricots
- 50 ml of apricot jam
- 1 bunch of spring onions chopped
- 2 tins coconut cream
Method
- Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius
- Place the lamb shanks in a large, deep oven proof dish and add the shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves, carrots and cover with the chicken stock and tightly cover with heavy duty foil. Place into a hot 200 degree oven for 45 minutes then turn down the heat to 160 degrees and bake for at least 90 min
- Remove the meat from the oven – it should jus be falling off the bone. Strain the liquid and reduce to about 500 ml of stock. Save the carrots for later
- In a a large pot fry the chopped shallots with the olive oil till golden brown then add the quinces and fry until golden in colour
- Quickly add the garlic, turmeric, ginger followed by the masala, curry spice and coriander seeds. Fry and stir for about 5 minutes until well combined and heated through.
- Add the sliced peppers, apricots, apricot jam, spring onions and stir through.
- Now cover the curry mix with the reduced stock and coconut milk and bring to gentle simmer – cook for about 20 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Place the lamb shanks into the sauce and heat gently for about 8 – 10 minutes with the carrots
- Serve the curry with rice, sambals and chutney
*These recipes were republished with permission from Mynhardt
