Recipe of the day: Lamb shank curry

Get ready for a taste sensation like no other with this Lamb Shank Curry.

If you’re craving a culinary adventure that tantalizes the taste buds, look no further than this divine recipe for lamb shank curry.

This recipe is packed with amazing flavours and simple ingredients that promises to elevate your dining experience to new heights.

Lamb shank curry

Ingredients

4 large lamb shanks on the bone

10 Du Toit shallots halved skin on

6 Fresh bay leaves

Bunch of curry leaves

500 g of baby carrots

3 liters or prepared chicken stock

10 chopped and diced Du Toit shallots

75 ml of Willowcreek Jalapeño Flavoured Olive Oil

6 large quinces peeled, cored and cut into 8 halves

10 garlic cloves, grated

40 g of grated turmeric root

100 g of peeled and chopped fresh ginger

50 ml of Cape Herb and Spice Garam Masala

50 ml of Cape Herb and Spice Cape Malay Curry Spice

30 ml of coriander seeds

3 large red and yellow peppers sliced

50 g of dried apricots

50 ml of apricot jam

1 bunch of spring onions chopped

2 tins coconut cream

Method

Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Place the lamb shanks in a large, deep oven proof dish and add the shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves, carrots and cover with the chicken stock and tightly cover with heavy duty foil. Place into a hot 200 degree oven for 45 minutes then turn down the heat to 160 degrees and bake for at least 90 min Remove the meat from the oven – it should jus be falling off the bone. Strain the liquid and reduce to about 500 ml of stock. Save the carrots for later In a a large pot fry the chopped shallots with the olive oil till golden brown then add the quinces and fry until golden in colour Quickly add the garlic, turmeric, ginger followed by the masala, curry spice and coriander seeds. Fry and stir for about 5 minutes until well combined and heated through. Add the sliced peppers, apricots, apricot jam, spring onions and stir through. Now cover the curry mix with the reduced stock and coconut milk and bring to gentle simmer – cook for about 20 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Place the lamb shanks into the sauce and heat gently for about 8 – 10 minutes with the carrots Serve the curry with rice, sambals and chutney

*These recipes were republished with permission from Mynhardt

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours

Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Place the lamb shanks in a large, deep oven proof dish and add the shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves, carrots and cover with the chicken stock and tightly cover with heavy duty foil. Place into a hot 200 degree oven for 45 minutes then turn down the heat to 160 degrees and bake for at least 90 min Remove the meat from the oven – it should jus be falling off the bone. Strain the liquid and reduce to about 500 ml of stock. Save the carrots for later In a a large pot fry the chopped shallots with the olive oil till golden brown then add the quinces and fry until golden in colour Quickly add the garlic, turmeric, ginger followed by the masala, curry spice and coriander seeds. Fry and stir for about 5 minutes until well combined and heated through. Add the sliced peppers, apricots, apricot jam, spring onions and stir through. Now cover the curry mix with the reduced stock and coconut milk and bring to gentle simmer – cook for about 20 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Place the lamb shanks into the sauce and heat gently for about 8 – 10 minutes with the carrots Serve the curry with rice, sambals and chutney

