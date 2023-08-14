Recipe of the day: Italian sausage bow tie pasta

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Do you want to try out a different meal for your dinner this evening?

Then get ready to embark on a culinary journey that will delight your taste buds and transport you to the heart of Italy.

Today, challenge yourself by diving into the exquisite world of flavours with a tempting recipe for Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta.

This dish effortlessly combines the rustic charm of Italian cuisine with the comforting embrace of perfectly cooked bow tie pasta, all infused with the rich and savoury essence of flavourful Italian sausages.

As you navigate through this recipe, you will discover how simple ingredients can come together to create a symphony of tastes and textures that will leave you craving more.

So, grab your apron and explore the art of crafting a dish that captures the very essence of Italy on your plate.

How to make a Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta

Homemade Italian Sausage Pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

453g Farfalle “Bowtie” Pasta

907g Hot Italian sausage, crumbled

680g mozzarella cheese, freshly shredded (can use more cheese)

1 large onion, chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

793g petite diced tomatoes, do not drain

1½ tsp oregano

1½ tsp basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Remove sausage from casing and add to a large skillet. Cook over medium heat, crumble sausage and cook until no longer pink. Drain grease, reserving 2 tablespoons. Set sausage aside. Add reserved grease to pan, add chopped onions and garlic. Sauté until translucent. Pour diced tomatoes into the skillet with onions and garlic. Sprinkle oregano and basil, salt and pepper into the tomato mixture. Cook for 5 minutes over medium heat. Add sausage back to the skillet and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a large pot over medium high heat, bring water to a boil and cook pasta to al dente. Drain and add back pot. Add sausage and tomato mixture into pot with pasta, stir. Add shredded mozzarella cheese and stir until combined. Serve with side salad, garlic bread, or just by itself.

*This recipe was sourced from deliciouslyseasoned.com

