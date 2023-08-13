Sunday lunch: Amarula bobotie recipe with Greek salad

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

We’ve heard about adding Amarula to some desserts and coffee, but adding this milky liquor to a bobotie recipe is new and unique for us.

If you love trying out new recipes, give this Amarula bobotie recipe a go. You might just end up having the best Sunday afternoon nap of your life after lunch.

Serve your Amaruala bobotie with yellow rice and a crisp Greek salad.

Amarula bobotie recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Amarula Original Cream Liqueur

2 slices white bread

1 onion, finely chopped

500g beef mince

1 tbsp mild curry powder

1 tsp each salt and pepper, to season

1 tbsp fruit chutney, plus more for serving

½ cup plain yoghurt

1 egg

2 dried bay leaves, optional

Method

Lightly grease a square 25cm baking dish with non-stick spray and preheat your oven to 180°C.

For the mince:

Add the bread into a dish and pour ½ a cup of Amarula Original Cream Liqueur over the bread. Set the bread aside to absorb, about 5 minutes. Place a medium-sized oiled pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, beef mince, curry powder, salt and pepper. Sauté for 5-6 minutes or until the mince has browned. *Chef’s tip: Add hot curry powder to make a spicier bobotie. Squeeze the Amarula out of the soaked bread before adding the bread to the pan along with the fruit chutney. Mix until well incorporated before turning off the heat. Set aside the soaking Amarula. *Chef’s tip: Sultanas can be added here. Spoon the mince mixture into the base of the dish and flatten using the back of the spoon.

For the custard:

Add an extra ½ cup of Amarula, yoghurt, and egg to the remaining Amarula after soaking the bread. Whisk until smooth. Pour the custard over the mince before arranging the bay leaves onto the custard and baking for 35-40 minutes or until the custard has set and turned lightly golden brown. Once cooked, allow to cool slightly before slicing. Serve a portion of the bobotie alongside more fruit chutney, rice, and a salad.

Crisp Greek salad recipe

Crisp Greek salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cucumber, thinly sliced into half-moons

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 punnet grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup halved Kalamata olives

170g feta, cut into ½” cubes

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp dried oregano

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Method

In a large bowl, toss cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and olives. Gently fold in feta. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, lemon juice, and oregano until combined; season with salt and pepper. Slowly stream in oil, whisking until dressing is smooth and emulsified. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again to combine.

