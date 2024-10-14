Recipe of the day: Kerala curried egg served with pap

Spice up your day with a taste of Kerala!

This dish combines the rich flavours of coconut milk, curry leaves, and a blend of spices to create a hearty and aromatic egg curry.

Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or something special to impress your taste buds, this recipe is your answer.

Kerala curried egg served with pap

Ingredients

45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil

5ml (1 tsp) fennel seeds

5ml (1 tsp) garam masala

1 sprig of fresh curry leaves

1 onion, finely chopped

10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes

2 potatoes, cubed and par-boiled

10ml (2 tsp) ginger, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper, to taste

300ml coconut milk

300ml coconut cream

3 large, hard-boiled eggs

Pap, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala, and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant. Add the onions, chili flakes, and potatoes, and continue to cook, for about 2 minutes, until the onions are translucent. Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes, and season to your taste. Mix in the tomato and cook for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Pour in the coconut milk and cream, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Gently add the eggs, cover, and simmer for 2 minutes. Serve hot with the pap.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa)

