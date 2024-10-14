Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

14 Oct 2024

Recipe of the day: Kerala curried egg served with pap

Spice up your day with a taste of Kerala!

Kerala curried egg served with pap. Picture: Supplied

This dish combines the rich flavours of coconut milk, curry leaves, and a blend of spices to create a hearty and aromatic egg curry.

Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or something special to impress your taste buds, this recipe is your answer.

Kerala curried egg served with pap

Ingredients

  • 45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil
  • 5ml (1 tsp) fennel seeds
  • 5ml (1 tsp) garam masala
  • 1 sprig of fresh curry leaves
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes
  • 2 potatoes, cubed and par-boiled
  • 10ml (2 tsp) ginger, finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 300ml coconut milk
  • 300ml coconut cream
  • 3 large, hard-boiled eggs
  • Pap, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala, and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant.
  2. Add the onions, chili flakes, and potatoes, and continue to cook, for about 2 minutes, until the onions are translucent.
  3. Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes, and season to your taste.
  4. Mix in the tomato and cook for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
  5. Pour in the coconut milk and cream, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
  6. Gently add the eggs, cover, and simmer for 2 minutes.
  7. Serve hot with the pap.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa)

