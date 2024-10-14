Recipe of the day: Kerala curried egg served with pap
Spice up your day with a taste of Kerala!
Kerala curried egg served with pap. Picture: Supplied
This dish combines the rich flavours of coconut milk, curry leaves, and a blend of spices to create a hearty and aromatic egg curry.
Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or something special to impress your taste buds, this recipe is your answer.
ALSO READ: World Egg Day recipe: Ham and egg sandwich bake
Kerala curried egg served with pap
Ingredients
- 45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil
- 5ml (1 tsp) fennel seeds
- 5ml (1 tsp) garam masala
- 1 sprig of fresh curry leaves
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes
- 2 potatoes, cubed and par-boiled
- 10ml (2 tsp) ginger, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 300ml coconut milk
- 300ml coconut cream
- 3 large, hard-boiled eggs
- Pap, to serve
Method
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala, and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant.
- Add the onions, chili flakes, and potatoes, and continue to cook, for about 2 minutes, until the onions are translucent.
- Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes, and season to your taste.
- Mix in the tomato and cook for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Pour in the coconut milk and cream, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Gently add the eggs, cover, and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Serve hot with the pap.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa)Print
Kerala curried egg served with pap
Ingredients
-
- 45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil
-
- 5ml (1 tsp) fennel seeds
-
- 5ml (1 tsp) garam masala
-
- 1 sprig of fresh curry leaves
-
- 1 onion, finely chopped
-
- 10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes
-
- 2 potatoes, cubed and par-boiled
-
- 10ml (2 tsp) ginger, finely chopped
-
- Salt and pepper, to taste
-
- 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
-
- Salt and pepper, to taste
-
- 300ml coconut milk
-
- 300ml coconut cream
-
- 3 large, hard-boiled eggs
-
- Pap, to serve
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala, and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant.
- Add the onions, chili flakes, and potatoes, and continue to cook, for about 2 minutes, until the onions are translucent.
- Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes, and season to your taste.
- Mix in the tomato and cook for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Pour in the coconut milk and cream, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Gently add the eggs, cover, and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Serve hot with the pap.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.