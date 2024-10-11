World Egg Day recipe: Ham and egg sandwich bake

Celebrate World Egg Day with this mouthwatering Ham and egg sandwich recipe.

This ham and egg sandwich bake is the perfect casual, family-friendly meal that’s both comforting and easy to make.

With a golden, cheesy topping and layers of rich, savoury goodness, it’s sure to impress whether you’re serving it for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Ham and egg sandwich bake

Ingredients

8 slices white/brown bread

Soft margarine or butter, for spreading

4 slices sandwich ham

300 g ball mozzarella, grated

3 eggs

250 ml milk

5 ml (1 tsp) mustard powder

Salt and pepper

Handful thyme (optional)

Method

Spread the bread with butter/margarine and make sandwiches with the ham and mozzarella, reserving a handful of mozzarella for sprinkling on top. Slice each sandwich into 2 triangles. Arrange in a 16 cm x 25 cm baking dish. Beat together the eggs, milk and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Gently pour all over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate overnight to soak. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Bake the dish for about 30 minutes or until the liquid has set. Sprinkle over the remaining mozzarella and bake under a hot grill for about 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and started to brown in places. Scatter over thyme.

Variations

Scatter over 200 g diced bacon just before baking. For a South African twist, replace the ham with 50 g biltong powder. To serve, scatter over a handful of sliced biltong and serve with atchar or chutney.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

