World Egg Day recipe: Ham and egg sandwich bake
Celebrate World Egg Day with this mouthwatering Ham and egg sandwich recipe.
Ham and egg sandwich bake. Picture: Supplied
This ham and egg sandwich bake is the perfect casual, family-friendly meal that’s both comforting and easy to make.
With a golden, cheesy topping and layers of rich, savoury goodness, it’s sure to impress whether you’re serving it for brunch, lunch, or dinner.
Ham and egg sandwich bake
Ingredients
- 8 slices white/brown bread
- Soft margarine or butter, for spreading
- 4 slices sandwich ham
- 300 g ball mozzarella, grated
- 3 eggs
- 250 ml milk
- 5 ml (1 tsp) mustard powder
- Salt and pepper
- Handful thyme (optional)
Method
- Spread the bread with butter/margarine and make sandwiches with the ham and mozzarella, reserving a handful of mozzarella for sprinkling on top. Slice each sandwich into 2 triangles. Arrange in a 16 cm x 25 cm baking dish.
- Beat together the eggs, milk and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Gently pour all over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate overnight to soak.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Bake the dish for about 30 minutes or until the liquid has set.
- Sprinkle over the remaining mozzarella and bake under a hot grill for about 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and started to brown in places. Scatter over thyme.
Variations
- Scatter over 200 g diced bacon just before baking.
- For a South African twist, replace the ham with 50 g biltong powder. To serve, scatter over a handful of sliced biltong and serve with atchar or chutney.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
