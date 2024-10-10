Recipe of the day: Lemon drizzle loaf cake

This lemon drizzle loaf cake is zesty, soft and moist.

With a blend of almond and gluten-free oat flour, this cake is perfect for those looking for a light and flavourful treat.

Topped with a tangy lemon drizzle and a hint of zest, you can enjoy it with your morning coffee or anytime.

Lemon drizzle loaf cake

Ingredients

For the loaf cake

220g almond flour

50g gluten-free oat flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

3 large eggs, room temperature

75ml melted and cooled coconut oil

100g white sugar

115ml full-cream milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

100ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 Tbsp poppy seeds

2 Tbsp grated lemon zest, plus extra to decorate

For the lemon drizzle

170g icing sugar, sifted

1–2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 175°C on the fan setting. Grease a loaf tin with nonstick spray, then line it with baking paper. Set aside. To make the loaf cake, add the almond flour, oat flour, baking powder and salt to a medium-sized bowl. Whisk to remove any lumps. In a separate bowl, add the eggs, melted coconut oil, sugar, milk and vanilla extract, and whisk for 1–2 minutes to combine. Add the lemon juice and whisk again. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and combine using either a spatula or by whisking very lightly. Fold in the poppy seeds and lemon zest using a spatula. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and smooth out the top using the spatula. Bake for 30–40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. To make the lemon drizzle, stir together the icing sugar and lemon juice. The drizzle should be runny but thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, so add the lemon juice a little at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Then, drizzle over the cooled lemon cake. Sprinkle over some more grated lemon zest.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

