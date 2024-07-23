WATCH: Disney+ launches ‘The Bear’ S3 with a gourmet extravaganza

The series is now streams on Disney+....

Disney+ recently hosted an unforgettable evening themed ‘The Bear Joburg Experience’ at Acid Food & Wine Bar in Parktown North, celebrating the season 3 premiere of FX’s acclaimed series, The Bear.

The exclusive event offered guests a taste of the culinary excellence featured in the show, with award-winning, Michelin-starred chef Greg Czarnecki at the helm.

The guest list included some star power, with media personalities such as Anele Mdoda, Masego “Maps” Maponyane, and Andy Maqondwana among those in attendance.

As the series now streams on Disney+, the event provided a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the world of The Bear, blending gourmet experiences with the captivating storytelling of FX’s latest hit.

Chef Czarnecki’s insights

Chef Czarnecki said he eagerly accepted the opportunity to create a pop-up experience because of his passion for food.

Explaining the concept behind the event, he said: “We secured a great venue and crafted a menu inspired by what The Bear is all about. It’s about that transition from the beef to fine dining and the evolution of cooking and culinary artistry.”

Chef Czarnecki shared why the event was so meaningful to him. “I’ve been asked why this event, why are we doing it? I said it’s because there have always been many shows featuring chefs, but none have truly portrayed the reality of what chefs go through.

“The Bear is a good representation. It does a remarkable job depicting the chaos, the burnout, and the sleepless nights. It’s very extreme what we go through.”

He also shared his culinary philosophy, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s quote: “Perfection is not achieved when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.”

He explained: “So when I create a dish, I always use just two, three, or four ingredients at most. That’s called contemporary minimalism. You don’t need extravagant suppliers. My goal was to show that fine dining can be achieved with simplicity and to authentically represent the spirit of The Bear.”

‘The Bear’ launch menu highlights

Starters: The evening began with an elegant starter, featuring a selection of fine dining delicacies.

Guests enjoyed artisanal bread with a choice of salted butter or salted straw wine butter, accompanied by a delicate hake quenelle topped with champagne sauce and caviar.

Hake quenelle, champagne sauce and caviar. Picture: Instagram/@czarneckigregory

Main Course: The main course showcased poached chicken served with morel and port jus, complemented by crispy skin for added texture and flavour.

Poached chicken, morel and port jus, and crispy skin. Picture: Lineo Lesemane

Dessert: For dessert, attendees were treated to a refined rum baba paired with vanille bleu de la Réunion and passion fruit, providing a delightful conclusion to a memorable dining experience.

Rum baba paired, vanille bleu de la Réunion and passion fruit. Picture: Instagram/@czarneckigregory

