Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

8 Oct 2024

12:49 pm

Recipe of the day: Lemon-tzatziki chicken

A one-pan lemon-tzatziki chicken is a family-friendly dish bursting with Greek flavours.

Chicken recipe

Lemon-tzatziki chicken. Picture: Supplied

This creative recipe uses tzatziki as a tenderizing marinade, infusing the chicken with zesty lemon goodness.

Served with fluffy rice, jammy onions, and roasted lemons, this dish delivers maximum flavour with minimal effort.

Lemon-tzatziki chicken flu

Ingredients

  • 1 x 1.5kg whole chicken
  • 2 x 200g tubs of tzatziki
  • 2 lemons
  • 4 mixed-colour onions
  • 300g basmati rice

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Herby steak & crispy potatoes

Method

  1. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut down the back of the chicken, so you can open it out flat.
  2. Rub half the tzatziki all over the chicken with the juice of ½ a lemon and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
  4. Peel the onions, then very finely chop half an onion and place in a bowl with the juice of ½ a lemon and a pinch of salt to make a pickle.
  5. Quarter the rest of the onions and place in a deep tray or ovenproof pan, then halve and add the remaining lemon.
  6. Place the chicken skin side up on top (it should fit snugly) and drizzle with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil.
  7. Roast for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until beautifully golden and the leg meat pulls easily away from the bone.
  8. When the time’s up, remove the chicken with half the roasted onions and one jammy lemon half to a board for later.
  9. Using tongs, carefully squeeze the other jammy lemon half into the pan of tray juices, then cut off and discard the white pith and finely slice the skin, along with the rest of the onions.
  10. Put them back into the pan or tray along with the rice and 600ml of boiling salted water, then cover and cook on the hob on medium-low heat for 12 minutes, or until tender.
  11. Spoon the rice into a serving dish, place the chicken, any resting juices and the reserved roasted onions on top, and spoon over the remaining tzatziki.
  12. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and serve with the pickle and the reserved cooked lemon half, for squeezing over.

*This recipe was sent by Duma Collective on behalf of Jamie Oliver.

Print

Lemon-tzatziki chicken

Chicken recipe

  • Author: Jamie Oliver

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 x 1.5kg whole chicken

    • 2 x 200g tubs of tzatziki

    • 2 lemons

    • 4 mixed-colour onions

    • 300g basmati rice

Instructions

    1. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut down the back of the chicken, so you can open it out flat.

    1. Rub half the tzatziki all over the chicken with the juice of ½ a lemon and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

    1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

    1. Peel the onions, then very finely chop half an onion and place in a bowl with the juice of ½ a lemon and a pinch of salt to make a pickle.

    1. Quarter the rest of the onions and place in a deep tray or ovenproof pan, then halve and add the remaining lemon.

    1. Place the chicken skin side up on top (it should fit snugly) and drizzle with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil.

    1. Roast for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until beautifully golden and the leg meat pulls easily away from the bone.

    1. When the time’s up, remove the chicken with half the roasted onions and one jammy lemon half to a board for later.

    1. Using tongs, carefully squeeze the other jammy lemon half into the pan of tray juices, then cut off and discard the white pith and finely slice the skin, along with the rest of the onions.

    1. Put them back into the pan or tray along with the rice and 600ml of boiling salted water, then cover and cook on the hob on medium-low heat for 12 minutes, or until tender.

    1. Spoon the rice into a serving dish, place the chicken, any resting juices and the reserved roasted onions on top, and spoon over the remaining tzatziki.

    1. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and serve with the pickle and the reserved cooked lemon half, for squeezing over.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Amasi and cookies ice-cream

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF maintains GNU will crash when Ramaphosa vacates ANC leadership seat [VIDEO]
South Africa Panyaza Lesufi accused of covering up alleged corruption involving hundreds of millions
Politics Lesufi back on X after being summoned to Luthuli House
Crime Seven Gauteng police officers get bail, seven more nabbed for extortion in Western Cape
South Africa Judicial Service Commission says not informed of Hlophe’s withdrawal [VIDEO]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES