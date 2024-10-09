Recipe of the day: Bread and butter pudding

Here is a warm and delicious twist on the classic bread and butter-pudding.

This treat is perfect for cosy evenings or when you crave something sweet and satisfying.

With layers of buttery bread, a creamy filling, and a hint of citrus, this dessert will make your kitchen smell heavenly.

Bread and butter pudding

Ingredients

3 eggs

500 ml milk

3 tbs butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup cream cheese

rind of 1 orange and ½ a lemon

8 slices of stale bread, rolled thin

2 tbs with ½ teaspoon cinnamon for the topping

Method

Heat your oven to 180 ° C. Using a rolling pin, roll each slice of bread slightly thinner to allow them to be rolled up with the cream cheese filling. Spread each slice with a thin layer of butter. Mix the cream cheese, rind, and cinnamon well. Spread onto the underside of the bread. Roll each slice into a roll. Cut each roll into a third. Using an oven-proof dish, place the bread rolls into the dish, some with the crust upwards and others down. Gently whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and sugar in a bowl. Pour this over the bread rolls. Let it stand for 15 minutes, then bake for 25- 30 minutes or until golden brown on the top. Remove from the oven. Drizzle over the cinnamon sugar and place under the grill to brown the top

Serve with ice cream or canned fruit while still warm.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

