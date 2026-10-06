David Higgs opens Pantry in Fourways and the food numbers are huge

Pantry opens in Fourways, bringing chef-led food and shopping.

Fourways has a new foodie hotspot, and early sales suggest locals are hungry for it.

Pantry by Marble has officially opened at The View at Fourways Mall, creating a destination that combines grocery shopping, restaurant-style meals and the convenience of a neighbourhood store. Moreover, it’s been the buzz on social media, with many South Africans asking about expansions into other areas.

The new branch is the latest expansion of the concept founded by award-winning South African chef David Higgs and businessman Gary Kyriacou.

Picture: Instagram

Speaking about the opening, Higgs said the response over the first weekend had been strong. The store sold more than 1 000 burgers and about 1 200 pizzas, highlighting the appetite for affordable, chef-driven food in the area.

The Fourways store is designed to be more than somewhere to pick up groceries. Customers can shop for fresh produce, gourmet pantry staples, speciality wines, pastries and baked goods, while also ordering prepared meals.

There is an in-store butchery, bakery and ice cream parlour, alongside the brand’s familiar ready-to-eat offering.

The menu includes burgers, pizzas, prego rolls, sushi, rotisserie chicken, salads and bowls.

Picture: Social media

Higgs said one of Pantry’s strengths is its range of condiments. This allows customers to turn simple ingredients into more interesting meals at home.

Picture: Supplied

The idea behind Pantry began during the Covid pandemic, when restaurants were severely affected by lockdown restrictions. Higgs and Kyriacou developed a concept that brought together food retail, convenience and hospitality.

The first Pantry opened in Rosebank before expanding to Hazelwood in Pretoria and Bassonia. There was also a pop-up at The Marc in Sandton.

For Higgs, the store is also part of a bigger growth plan. The group is looking at expanding the concept over the next three to four years.

That expansion will include a planned standalone Pantry near Mall of Africa, while other developments are also being considered.

Higgs is best known for his role in building Marble Hospitality Group alongside Kyriacou. The group’s portfolio includes high-end Johannesburg restaurants such as Marble, Saint and Zioux. With this work, Higgs became one of South Africa’s recognisable celebrity chefs through his restaurants, television appearances and culinary work.

Picture: Social media

At Fourways, however, the ambition is less about fine dining and more about making good food accessible.

With family-friendly spaces, convenient access and everything from breakfast to dinner under one roof, Pantry is positioning itself as a place where shoppers can eat, shop and linger without the formality of a traditional restaurant.

For Fourways residents, it may become less of a grocery stop and more of a food destination.