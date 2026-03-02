Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

2 March 2026

05:55 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Whether served as a side or a main, this slaw is sure to make your Monday meals both wholesome and exciting.

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Picture: Koo

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kickstart your week with a burst of freshness by trying our meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw.

This vibrant, nutrient-packed salad is the perfect way to enjoy plant-based goodness while keeping things light and delicious.

Crisp broccoli and sweet peas come together with a tangy dressing, offering a satisfying crunch and a punch of flavour.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Umami mushroom rigatoni

Ingredients

  • 3 cups broccoli
  • 1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas
  • 1 small purple cabbage, shredded
  • 1 small green cabbage, shredded
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 cups spinach, shredded

Honey Mustard Dressing:

  • Lemon zest and juice
  • ¼ cup oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • ½ cup yoghurt
  • ½ cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise

Method

  1. To make the dressing, blend all the ingredients and season to taste. 
  2. In a large bowl, stir together the broccoli, cabbage, onion, spinach, and peas.
  3. Then stir in the dressing to coat the salad evenly and serve. 

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Kickstart your week with a burst of freshness by trying our Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw.

This vibrant, nutrient-packed salad is the perfect way to enjoy plant-based goodness while keeping things light and delicious.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 3 cups broccoli
    • 1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas

    • 1 small purple cabbage, shredded

    • 1 small green cabbage, shredded

    • 1 onion, sliced

    • 2 cups spinach, shredded

Honey Mustard Dressing:

    • Lemon zest and juice

    • ¼ cup oil

    • 1 tsp salt

    • ½ tsp pepper

    • 1 tsp mustard

    • ½ cup yoghurt

    • ½ cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise

Instructions

  1. To make the dressing, blend all the ingredients and season to taste.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together the broccoli, cabbage, onion, spinach, and peas.
  3. Then stir in the dressing to coat the salad evenly and serve.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News