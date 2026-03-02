Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Whether served as a side or a main, this slaw is sure to make your Monday meals both wholesome and exciting.

Kickstart your week with a burst of freshness by trying our meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw.

This vibrant, nutrient-packed salad is the perfect way to enjoy plant-based goodness while keeping things light and delicious.

Crisp broccoli and sweet peas come together with a tangy dressing, offering a satisfying crunch and a punch of flavour.

Ingredients

3 cups broccoli

1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas

1 small purple cabbage, shredded

1 small green cabbage, shredded

1 onion, sliced

2 cups spinach, shredded

Honey Mustard Dressing:

Lemon zest and juice

¼ cup oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp mustard

½ cup yoghurt

½ cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise

Method

To make the dressing, blend all the ingredients and season to taste. In a large bowl, stir together the broccoli, cabbage, onion, spinach, and peas. Then stir in the dressing to coat the salad evenly and serve.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za