Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw

Whether served as a side or a main, this slaw is sure to make your Monday meals both wholesome and exciting.
Kickstart your week with a burst of freshness by trying our meat-free Monday broccoli and pea slaw.
This vibrant, nutrient-packed salad is the perfect way to enjoy plant-based goodness while keeping things light and delicious.
Crisp broccoli and sweet peas come together with a tangy dressing, offering a satisfying crunch and a punch of flavour.
Ingredients
- 3 cups broccoli
- 1 tin KOO Fresh Garden Peas
- 1 small purple cabbage, shredded
- 1 small green cabbage, shredded
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 cups spinach, shredded
Honey Mustard Dressing:
- Lemon zest and juice
- ¼ cup oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp mustard
- ½ cup yoghurt
- ½ cup Crosse & Blackwell Tangy Mayonnaise
Method
- To make the dressing, blend all the ingredients and season to taste.
- In a large bowl, stir together the broccoli, cabbage, onion, spinach, and peas.
- Then stir in the dressing to coat the salad evenly and serve.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za
