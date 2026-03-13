Recipe of the day: Golden cut margarita

Don Julio invites tequila lovers to elevate their experiences with a Margarita that celebrates craftmanship and quality.

The Margarita may be the world’s most loved cocktail, but it is only as exceptional as the tequila that anchors it.

Whether enjoyed poolside, paired with a relaxed summer lunch, or styled as the signature serve at a glamour-inspired watch party.

Ingredients:

30 ml Don Julio Reposado

Dash (±1 ml) Masa Flour Infused Gin

7.5 ml Verjus

Dash (±1 ml) Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

2 dashes (±2 ml) Grapefruit Bitters

Toasted Baby Corn for Garnish

Method

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir to incorporate and strain into a rocks glass over a large-format ice cube. Garnish with toasted baby corn and serve!

From timeless classics to modern citrus and spicy twists, Don Julio provides the perfect foundation for summer indulgence and awards-season glamour alike.

Recipe supplied by Don Julio.