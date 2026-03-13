Food And Drink

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink

Recipe of the day: Golden cut margarita

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

13 March 2026

11:55 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Don Julio invites tequila lovers to elevate their experiences with a Margarita that celebrates craftmanship and quality.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Margarita may be the world’s most loved cocktail, but it is only as exceptional as the tequila that anchors it.

Whether enjoyed poolside, paired with a relaxed summer lunch, or styled as the signature serve at a glamour-inspired watch party.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Sweet mielie meal doughnut balls (mini magwinya)

Ingredients:

  • 30 ml Don Julio Reposado
  • Dash (±1 ml) Masa Flour Infused Gin
  • 7.5 ml Verjus
  • Dash (±1 ml) Fresh Lime Juice
  • 15 ml Simple Syrup
  • 2 dashes (±2 ml) Grapefruit Bitters
  • Toasted Baby Corn for Garnish

Method

Preparation: 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.
  2. Stir to incorporate and strain into a rocks glass over a large-format ice cube.
  3. Garnish with toasted baby corn and serve!

From timeless classics to modern citrus and spicy twists, Don Julio provides the perfect foundation for summer indulgence and awards-season glamour alike.

Recipe supplied by Don Julio.

Print

Recipe of the day:Golden cut margarita

Picture supplied

Don Julio invites tequila lovers to elevate their experiences with a Margarita that celebrates craftmanship and quality.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Margarita may be the world’s most loved cocktail, but it is only as exceptional as the tequila that anchors it. Whether enjoyed poolside, paired with a relaxed summer lunch, or styled as the signature serve at a glamour-inspired watch party.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 30 ml Don Julio Reposado

    • Dash (±1 ml) Masa Flour Infused Gin

    • 7.5 ml Verjus

    • Dash (±1 ml) Fresh Lime Juice

    • 15 ml Simple Syrup

    • 2 dashes (±2 ml) Grapefruit Bitters

    • Toasted Baby Corn for Garnish

Instructions

Preparation: 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

  2. Stir to incorporate and strain into a rocks glass over a large-format ice cube.

  3. Garnish with toasted baby corn and serve!

From timeless classics to modern citrus and spicy twists, Don Julio provides the perfect foundation for summer indulgence and awards-season glamour alike.

Recipe supplied by Don Julio.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

cocktail drinks recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu slams US: Trump can’t dictate who Iran chooses as leader
News REVEALED: How Peet and Mel Viljoen allegedly managed to shoplift over R87K worth of goods in the US
News Officials intercept four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels after unlawfully entering SA waters
News Residents protest immigrant relocation plan
News Mbalula and AfriForum in war of words over US ambassador’s remarks

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News