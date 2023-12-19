Recipe of the day: Pad thai koong (fried noodles with king prawn)

A classic Thai dish, pad thai (also written as phat thai), is sometimes referred to as the national dish of Thailand.

A version of this noodle dish was thought to have been introduced to Thailand (then known as Siam) centuries ago by Chinese or Vietnamese traders.

The local people then adapted it to their tastes with the addition of homegrown ingredients. But it was after the Second World War that the dish really gained in popularity across Thailand.

In those post-war years, the production and sale of rice noodles was promoted by the Thai government as a patriotic venture and led to the humble noodle dish being labelled pad thai.

Serves: 2 people

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

250g king prawns (this also works well with beef, chicken or just vegetables)

90g rice noodles

50g beansprouts

2 spring onions chopped

6tbsp fish sauce

3tsp tamarind sauce

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp preserved turnip (not essential)

2 eggs

1 tsp red chilli

½ lime

2 tbsp crushed peanuts

Method:

Soak rice noodles for 30 minutes in room temperature water.

Heat and season the wok. Add king prawns and stir fry for a few minutes.

Add egg and stir fry. Before the egg is fully cooked, add the noodles, sugar and turnip. Stir fry until all ingredients are mixed well and noodles are wilted.

Add the tamarind and season with fish sauce. Then add bean sprouts, green onions and the red chilli. Stir fry quickly to ensure everything is well combined.

Remove from heat and serve with crushed peanuts and lemon wedge on the side and garnish with coriander.

Recipe courtesy of Kim Kaewkraikhot, Chef Director and owner of the Chaophraya restaurant group, featured on www.fanclubthailand.co.uk.

