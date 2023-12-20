Recipes

20 Dec 2023

03:12 pm

Recipe of the day: Espresso martini

This espresso martini recipe is perfect for guests.

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini. Picture: supplied

This velvet-smooth espresso and gingerbread martini is the perfect drink to spice up the holiday season.

The warmth of the gingerbread syrup, along with the soft hints of dark caramel from the espresso, come together in an enticing blend of spice and warmth.

Add in your choice of vodka, candied ginger for garnish, and you’ll have a cocktail that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

This recipe is perfect to make for guests at your next holiday party, or to craft for yourself on a chilly night in.

MINUTES: 10

PEOPLE: 2

DIFFICULTY: Easy

INGREDIENTS

120 ml vodka;

120 ml coffee liqueur;

160 ml cold Douwe Egberts Espresso instant coffee;

30 ml sugar syrup (one part sugar, one-part hot water to make);

Lemon twists, to garnish.

METHOD

  1. Add all of the ingredients to an empty 200g Douwe Egberts jar, fill with crushed ice and put the lid back on.
  2. Shake well for at least 10 seconds to maximise froth.
  3. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Espresso Martini

This velvet-smooth espresso and gingerbread martini is the perfect drink to spice up the holiday season.

  • Prep Time: 2 minutes
  • Cook Time: 3 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Category: drink
  • Method: cool
  • Cuisine: British

Ingredients

Scale
  • 120 ml vodka
  • 120 ml coffee liqueur
  • 160 ml cold Douwe Egberts Espresso instant coffee
  • 30 ml sugar syrup (one part sugar, one-part hot water to make)
  • Lemon twists, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Add all of the ingredients to an empty 200g Douwe Egberts jar, fill with crushed ice and put the lid back on.
  2. Shake well for at least 10 seconds to maximise froth.
  3. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

