Sunday dinner: Juicy roast pork with apple sauce

Serve your roast pork with a green bean and mushroom medley and roasted butternut squash.

Looking for dinner recipe ideas? Look no further. This juicy roast pork and apple sauce will steal the show at the dinner table.

Serve your roast with a green bean and mushroom medley and soft, crispy roasted butternut squash to round off your Sunday evening meal.

Roast pork with apple sauce

Ingredients

Pork

1kg boned pork loin joint, rind removed and reserved

2 tablespoons mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Apple sauce

450g apples, peeled, cored and sliced

3 tablespoons water

15g caster sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon, optional

15g butter, optional

Gravy

1 tablespoon flower

300ml cider, apple juice or chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Method

Pork

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Score the pork rind with a sharp knife and sprinkle with salt. Put on a wire rack set over a baking tray and roast in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until the crackling is golden brown and crisp. Season the pork well with salt and pepper and spread the fat with the mustard. Put in a roasting tin and roast in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 190° Celsius and cook for a further 50-60 minutes until the meat is well browned and the juices run clear when a skewer is inserted into the thickest part of the meat. Remove the meat from the oven and transfer to a warmed serving plate, cover loosely with foil and leave in a warm place to rest.

Apple sauce

Put all the ingredients in a saucepan over a low heat. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Beat well until the sauce is thick and smooth, use a electric hand whisk for a smooth finish.

Gravy

To make the gravy, pour off most of the fat from the roasting tin. Place the tin over a medium heat and scrape the sediment from the base of the tin. Sprinkle in the flour and quickly whisk it into the juices. When you have a smooth paste, gradually add the cider, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes until thick. Season with salt and pepper, pour into a warmed serving jug and serve with the pork, with some Apple Sauce on the side.

This recipe was sourced from www.smokingchimney.com

