Sunday dinner: Juicy roast pork with apple sauce
Serve your roast pork with a green bean and mushroom medley and roasted butternut squash.
Picture: iStock
Looking for dinner recipe ideas? Look no further. This juicy roast pork and apple sauce will steal the show at the dinner table.
Serve your roast with a green bean and mushroom medley and soft, crispy roasted butternut squash to round off your Sunday evening meal.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mouth-watering steaks with chimichurri
Roast pork with apple sauce
Ingredients
Pork
- 1kg boned pork loin joint, rind removed and reserved
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Apple sauce
- 450g apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 3 tablespoons water
- 15g caster sugar
- Pinch of ground cinnamon, optional
- 15g butter, optional
Gravy
- 1 tablespoon flower
- 300ml cider, apple juice or chicken stock
- Salt and pepper
Method
Pork
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Score the pork rind with a sharp knife and sprinkle with salt.
- Put on a wire rack set over a baking tray and roast in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until the crackling is golden brown and crisp.
- Season the pork well with salt and pepper and spread the fat with the mustard.
- Put in a roasting tin and roast in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes.
- Reduce the temperature to 190° Celsius and cook for a further 50-60 minutes until the meat is well browned and the juices run clear when a skewer is inserted into the thickest part of the meat.
- Remove the meat from the oven and transfer to a warmed serving plate, cover loosely with foil and leave in a warm place to rest.
Apple sauce
- Put all the ingredients in a saucepan over a low heat.
- Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Beat well until the sauce is thick and smooth, use a electric hand whisk for a smooth finish.
Gravy
- To make the gravy, pour off most of the fat from the roasting tin.
- Place the tin over a medium heat and scrape the sediment from the base of the tin.
- Sprinkle in the flour and quickly whisk it into the juices.
- When you have a smooth paste, gradually add the cider, whisking constantly.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes until thick.
- Season with salt and pepper, pour into a warmed serving jug and serve with the pork, with some Apple Sauce on the side.
This recipe was sourced from www.smokingchimney.comPrint
Juicy roast pork with apple sauce
A juicy roast is always a good choice for a late Sunday lunch or dinner. You can use the leftovers for sandwiches the next day.
- Prep Time: 20 min
- Cook Time: 115 min
- Total Time: 135 min
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: Roasting
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Pork
- 1kg boned pork loin joint, rind removed and reserved
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Apple sauce
- 450g apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 3 tablespoons water
- 15g caster sugar
- Pinch of ground cinnamon, optional
- 15g butter, optional
Gravy
- 1 tablespoon flower
- 300ml cider, apple juice or chicken stock
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
Pork
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Score the pork rind with a sharp knife and sprinkle with salt.
- Put on a wire rack set over a baking tray and roast in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until the crackling is golden brown and crisp.
- Season the pork well with salt and pepper and spread the fat with the mustard.
- Put in a roasting tin and roast in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes.
- Reduce the temperature to 190° Celsius and cook for a further 50-60 minutes until the meat is well browned and the juices run clear when a skewer is inserted into the thickest part of the meat.
- Remove the meat from the oven and transfer to a warmed serving plate, cover loosely with foil and leave in a warm place to rest.
Apple sauce
- Put all the ingredients in a saucepan over a low heat.
- Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Beat well until the sauce is thick and smooth, use a electric hand whisk for a smooth finish.
Gravy
- To make the gravy, pour off most of the fat from the roasting tin.
- Place the tin over a medium heat and scrape the sediment from the base of the tin.
- Sprinkle in the flour and quickly whisk it into the juices.
- When you have a smooth paste, gradually add the cider, whisking constantly.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes until thick.
- Season with salt and pepper, pour into a warmed serving jug and serve with the pork, with some Apple Sauce on the side.
Keywords: roast pork