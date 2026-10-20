Recipe of the day: Portuguese-style beef fillet trinchado

This is best enjoyed with either fresh Portuguese rolls or toasted, buttered ciabatta bread.

Bring Portuguese-inspired flavours to your table with this beef fillet trinchado.

Made with tender beef strips, garlic, chilli, olives and a creamy, peppery sauce, this hearty dish is packed with flavour.

Serve it with fresh Portuguese rolls or toasted, buttered ciabatta to soak up every last bit of the rich sauce.

Portuguese-style beef fillet trinchado

Ingredients

500 g beef fillet, cut into strips

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp crushed garlic

1 fresh red chilli, chopped

2 Tbsp cake wheat flour

¼ cup red wine

1 cup beef stock

100 g tomato paste

¼ cup pitted olives

2 tsp white sugar

¾ cup cream

2 dried bay leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Marinate the beef strips in the Worcestershire sauce while you prepare the other ingredients. Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the onion until translucent and lightly browned. Add the garlic and chilli and fry for another minute, then stir in the beef strips, sprinkle over the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the red wine, then stir in the stock, tomato paste, olives and sugar. Simmer for 10 minutes. Lower the heat and add the cream and bay leaves. Simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, then season well. Trinchado loves lots of black pepper!

*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.