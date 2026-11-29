Registered Dietitian Mbali Mapholi shares a satisfying breakfast you can prepare ahead of time without needing protein supplements.

Healthy eating is often associated with expensive ingredients, trendy superfoods and complicated meal plans.

Yet some of the most nourishing foods have been part of South African family meals for generations.

With the cost of living continuing to place pressure on household budgets, many South Africans are having to think more carefully about what’s in their shopping trolleys.

Recent research found that 62% of South Africans cannot afford a healthy diet, making nutritious food choices feel increasingly out of reach for many families.

“When budgets are under pressure, healthy eating can feel overwhelming,” says Mbali Mapholi, Registered Dietitian.

The good news is that eating well doesn’t have to mean buying expensive speciality foods. Many traditional South African staples are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, while also being affordable and widely available.

Small, practical choices made consistently can have a meaningful impact on long-term health.”

Mapholi shared a satisfying breakfast you can prepare ahead of time without needing protein supplements.

Ingredients (4 portions):

6 large eggs

½ cup plain maas (125 ml)

½ cup cottage cheese (125 ml)

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

½ onion, finely chopped

½ red pepper, diced

1 tsp olive oil

Black pepper and mixed herbs, to taste

Optional: paprika

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C. Heat olive oil in a pan. Sauté the onion and mushrooms until the mushrooms release their moisture and begin to brown. Add the spinach and red pepper, cooking until the spinach wilts. Set aside to cool slightly. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, maas, and cottage cheese until fully combined. Fold in the cooked vegetables and half of the grated cheddar. Pour the mixture into a greased ovenproof baking dish and sprinkle the remaining cheddar on top. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the centre is set and the top is golden. Allow to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing into four portions.

Serving suggestion: Serve with high-fibre toast, sliced tomato, or avocado.

Estimated nutritional value (per portion):

Protein: 20-23 g

Energy: 230-270 kcal

Why these ingredients work:

Eggs: Provide high-quality protein.

Maas: Adds dairy protein, calcium, and a distinctive tang.

Cottage Cheese: Boosts protein while creating a creamy texture.

Mushrooms & Spinach: Add fibre, volume, and essential micronutrients.

Cheddar: Enhances flavour while adding protein and calcium.

Note: Nutritional values are estimates and should be calculated against the specific dairy brands.

Recipe supplied by Mbali Mapholi, Registered Dietitian for Momentum Multiply