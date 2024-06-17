Recipe of the day: Pulled Italian lamb

This flavourful and tender dish is perfect for cold days.

This succulent lamb dish recipe slow-cooked to perfection with aromatic herbs, zesty lemon, and a splash of dry white wine, is perfect for cold winter days.

Whether served as the centerpiece of a meal or used as a versatile ingredient in sandwiches and pasta, this recipe combines the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with the comforting tenderness of slow-cooked lamb.

Pulled Italian lamb

Ingredients

2 kg 1 deboned lamb shoulder

20 g fresh rosemary

750 ml dry white wine

20 g fresh thyme

One whole head of garlic, cut into half.

Two lemons cut into half

Zest and juice from one lemon

15 ml olive oil

Cracked black pepper

salt

Method

Oven: 160* Coat the lamb with the olive oil. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Add the lemon zest and massage into the meat. Arrange the garlic, thyme, and rosemary in a roasting pan. Place the lamb on top. Drizzle the lemon juice over it. Pour the wine into the pan. Cover with tin foil and bake at 160* for 3-4 hours or till the meat pulls apart. Check the liquid and add wine or chicken stock if needed. Remove the lamb and strain any juice in the pan. Pull the lamb meat apart by using your fingers or a fork. Add the reduced juice or drippings if desired.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

