Recipe of the day: Pulled Italian lamb
This flavourful and tender dish is perfect for cold days.
Pulled Italian lamb. Picture: iStock
This succulent lamb dish recipe slow-cooked to perfection with aromatic herbs, zesty lemon, and a splash of dry white wine, is perfect for cold winter days.
Whether served as the centerpiece of a meal or used as a versatile ingredient in sandwiches and pasta, this recipe combines the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with the comforting tenderness of slow-cooked lamb.
Pulled Italian lamb
Ingredients
- 2 kg 1 deboned lamb shoulder
- 20 g fresh rosemary
- 750 ml dry white wine
- 20 g fresh thyme
- One whole head of garlic, cut into half.
- Two lemons cut into half
- Zest and juice from one lemon
- 15 ml olive oil
- Cracked black pepper
- salt
Method
- Oven: 160*
- Coat the lamb with the olive oil. Season liberally with salt and pepper.
- Add the lemon zest and massage into the meat.
- Arrange the garlic, thyme, and rosemary in a roasting pan. Place the lamb on top.
- Drizzle the lemon juice over it.
- Pour the wine into the pan. Cover with tin foil and bake at 160* for 3-4 hours or till the meat pulls apart.
- Check the liquid and add wine or chicken stock if needed.
- Remove the lamb and strain any juice in the pan.
- Pull the lamb meat apart by using your fingers or a fork.
- Add the reduced juice or drippings if desired.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
