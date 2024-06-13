Recipe of the day: Sosatie and boerie tacos

A delightful fusion of South African flavours and Mexican street food!

Today’s recipe brings together the hearty taste of boerewors and the sweetness of BBQ marinated chicken sosaties.

This fun and flavourful meal is wrapped in warm corn tortillas and topped with crispy pap squares.

Sosatie and boerie tacos

Ingredients

For the pap squares

625ml (2½ cups) water or chicken stock

5ml (1 tsp) salt

125ml (½ cup) maize meal, plus extra for dusting

Sunflower oil for frying

For the tacos

100g boerewors

100g BBQ marinated chicken sosaties

6 warm corn tortillas

Garlic mayo

Fresh coriander for garnish

Lime wedges for garnish

Method

Make the pap squares by bringing the water or stock to the boil in a large pot over high heat. Add the salt and allow it to dissolve. Gradually add the maize meal, stirring continuously. It will thicken dramatically as it cooks. When it begins to boil, lower the heat to medium and cook, stirring continuously until thick. Reduce the heat further. After 5-10 minutes, the pap will start to come away from the sides of the pot. This is a sign it’s ready. Pour the pap into a 29cm square dish to about 1cm thick. Cover with a kitchen cloth and leave for 15-20 minutes until cool and set. Once the pap has set into a solid block, turn it out of the dish and cut it into 1cm squares. Heat a little sunflower oil in a heavy-based pot to 180°C. While the oil is heating, toss the cooked pap squares in some maize meal to coat. Shake off any excess and fry until crispy and golden. Grill the sosaties and boerewors until juicy and succulent. Allow to cool slightly, then cut into smaller-than-bite-size pieces and mix together in a bowl. Spoon garlic mayo onto each tortilla, top with the boerie and sosatie meat, and add crispy pap squares. Garnish with fresh coriander and lime wedges.

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications on behalf of The Mzansi Food & Drink Show

