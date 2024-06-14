Recipe of the day: Layered scone cake with strawberries
A delightful fusion of traditional scones and a luscious cake!
Layered scone cake with strawberries. Picture: iStock
This layered scone cake with strawberries recipe combines the buttery richness of scones with the freshness of strawberries and the delicate flavours of rose-infused cream.
This delicious creation is perfect for afternoon tea or as a stunning dessert.
Layered scone cake with strawberries
Ingredients
- 500g Sasko scone bake mix
- 500ml fresh cream
- 2tbsp icing sugar
- 2tbsp crème fraîche
- 5ml rose water
- 1tbsp caster sugar
- 400g fresh strawberries
- 100ml strawberry jam
Method
- Cut the strawberries into halves, toss them in the caster sugar, and refrigerate.
- Remove the crème fraîche from the fridge and allow it to soften.
- Follow the instructions on the Sasko Scone Bake Mix. Roll the pastry into a cylinder and wrap it in cling film.
- Rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Mix the icing sugar and rose water into the softened crème fraîche until fully incorporated.
- Whisk the cream to a soft peak stage.
- Gently whisk or fold the crème fraîche mixture into the whipped cream.
- Cover well and rest in the fridge.
- Divide the pastry into three equal parts by weighing each portion.
- Press an even layer of pastry into the base of 15cm or 20cm greased cake tins; you will need three disks.
- Rest the tins in the fridge for 15 minutes before baking at 200°C for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
- Spread the strawberry jam on the first disk, then spread whipped cream over the jam (1cm thick).
- Arrange some strawberries in the cream, creating an even base for the next disk.
- Repeat until the last disk and dust the top with some icing sugar.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
