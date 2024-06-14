Recipes

14 Jun 2024

Recipe of the day: Layered scone cake with strawberries

A delightful fusion of traditional scones and a luscious cake!

Layered scone cake with strawberries

Layered scone cake with strawberries. Picture: iStock

This layered scone cake with strawberries recipe combines the buttery richness of scones with the freshness of strawberries and the delicate flavours of rose-infused cream.

This delicious creation is perfect for afternoon tea or as a stunning dessert.

Layered scone cake with strawberries

Ingredients

  • 500g Sasko scone bake mix
  • 500ml fresh cream
  • 2tbsp icing sugar
  • 2tbsp crème fraîche
  • 5ml rose water
  • 1tbsp caster sugar
  • 400g fresh strawberries
  • 100ml strawberry jam

Method

  1. Cut the strawberries into halves, toss them in the caster sugar, and refrigerate.
  2. Remove the crème fraîche from the fridge and allow it to soften.
  3. Follow the instructions on the Sasko Scone Bake Mix. Roll the pastry into a cylinder and wrap it in cling film.
  4. Rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  5. Mix the icing sugar and rose water into the softened crème fraîche until fully incorporated.
  6. Whisk the cream to a soft peak stage.
  7. Gently whisk or fold the crème fraîche mixture into the whipped cream.
  8. Cover well and rest in the fridge.
  9. Divide the pastry into three equal parts by weighing each portion.
  10. Press an even layer of pastry into the base of 15cm or 20cm greased cake tins; you will need three disks.
  11. Rest the tins in the fridge for 15 minutes before baking at 200°C for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
  12. Spread the strawberry jam on the first disk, then spread whipped cream over the jam (1cm thick).
  13. Arrange some strawberries in the cream, creating an even base for the next disk.
  14. Repeat until the last disk and dust the top with some icing sugar.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

