Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

18 Jun 2024

11:34 am

Recipe of the day: Decorated homemade doughnuts

Soft, fluffy, and topped with a colourful glaze and sprinkles.

Decorated homemade doughnuts

Decorated homemade doughnuts. Picture: iStock

This doughnuts recipe transforms simple ingredients into delightful treats that are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet indulgence any time of day.

Create your own batch of beautifully decorated doughnuts with this step-by-step guide that promises a rewarding and delicious result.

Decorated homemade doughnuts

Ingredients

  • 500g sweet dough bake mix
  • 750ml vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1-2 drops pink food colouring
  • Colourful sprinkles for decorating

Method

  1. Follow the instructions on the sweet dough bake mix for doughnuts to make the dough.
  2. Place the dough into a greased bowl and cover. Set in a warm place to rise until double. The dough is ready if you touch it and the indentation remains.
  3. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and gently roll out to 1/2 inch thickness.
  4. Cut with a floured doughnut cutter. Let the doughnuts sit out to rise again until double. Cover loosely with a cloth.
  5. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  6. Slide the doughnuts into the hot oil using a wide spatula. Turn the doughnuts over as they rise to the surface.
  7. Fry the doughnuts on each side until golden brown. Remove from hot oil and drain on a wire rack.
  8. Whisk together the icing sugar, water, and food colouring in a bowl.
  9. Adjust the consistency of the glaze by adding a small amount of sugar if it’s too watery or adding water if it looks too thick.
  10. Repeat in a couple of different bowls to get various shades of colour.
  11. Pour the glaze over the doughnuts. Allow it to partially set and repeat if necessary.
  12. Add sprinkles, candies, or jellies while the glaze is still wet and allow the doughnuts to set before eating (if you can help yourself!).

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

