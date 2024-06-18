Recipe of the day: Decorated homemade doughnuts
Soft, fluffy, and topped with a colourful glaze and sprinkles.
Decorated homemade doughnuts. Picture: iStock
This doughnuts recipe transforms simple ingredients into delightful treats that are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet indulgence any time of day.
Create your own batch of beautifully decorated doughnuts with this step-by-step guide that promises a rewarding and delicious result.
Decorated homemade doughnuts
Ingredients
- 500g sweet dough bake mix
- 750ml vegetable oil for frying
- 1 cup icing sugar
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1-2 drops pink food colouring
- Colourful sprinkles for decorating
Method
- Follow the instructions on the sweet dough bake mix for doughnuts to make the dough.
- Place the dough into a greased bowl and cover. Set in a warm place to rise until double. The dough is ready if you touch it and the indentation remains.
- Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and gently roll out to 1/2 inch thickness.
- Cut with a floured doughnut cutter. Let the doughnuts sit out to rise again until double. Cover loosely with a cloth.
- Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Slide the doughnuts into the hot oil using a wide spatula. Turn the doughnuts over as they rise to the surface.
- Fry the doughnuts on each side until golden brown. Remove from hot oil and drain on a wire rack.
- Whisk together the icing sugar, water, and food colouring in a bowl.
- Adjust the consistency of the glaze by adding a small amount of sugar if it’s too watery or adding water if it looks too thick.
- Repeat in a couple of different bowls to get various shades of colour.
- Pour the glaze over the doughnuts. Allow it to partially set and repeat if necessary.
- Add sprinkles, candies, or jellies while the glaze is still wet and allow the doughnuts to set before eating (if you can help yourself!).
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
