Recipe of the day: Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs

In just under an hour, you can create this affordable and delicious meal.

For a nutritious and budget-friendly meal, try this red lentil dahl with cloud eggs.

This dish combines the rich, spiced flavours of traditional dahl with the light and airy texture of cloud eggs. It can serve up to four people and the ingredients costs under R100.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs

Ingredients

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated

30ml (2 tbsp) curry powder

375ml (1½ cups) dried red lentils

410g tin chopped tomatoes

500ml (2 cups) milk

500ml (2 cups) vegetable stock

Juice of ½ lemon

2 handfuls baby spinach

Salt and pepper

2 eggs, separated + 2 yolks

Rice, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium and sauté the onion for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, ginger, and curry powder and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, milk and stock. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the lentils are soft. Stir occasionally. Add lemon juice and spinach and stir until just wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 230°C. Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt for about 2 minutes until stiff peaks form. Divide the whites into 4 heaps on a baking paper lined tray. Make a deep indent in each heap. Bake for 5 minutes. Press the holes down if needed and place a yolk into each hole. Bake for a further 2 – 3 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Serve the cloud eggs on the dahl with rice.

This recipe was send by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs Read more Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl Author: The South African Poultry Association Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 15 ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

15 ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated

30 ml (2 tbsp) curry powder

375 ml (1½ cups) dried red lentils

410 g tin chopped tomatoes

500 ml (2 cups) milk

500 ml (2 cups) vegetable stock

Juice of ½ lemon

2 handfuls baby spinach

Salt and pepper

2 eggs, separated + 2 yolks

Rice, to serve

Instructions Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium and sauté the onion for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, ginger, and curry powder and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, milk and stock. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the lentils are soft. Stir occasionally. Add lemon juice and spinach and stir until just wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 230°C. Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt for about 2 minutes until stiff peaks form. Divide the whites into 4 heaps on a baking paper lined tray. Make a deep indent in each heap. Bake for 5 minutes. Press the holes down if needed and place a yolk into each hole. Bake for a further 2 – 3 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Serve the cloud eggs on the dahl with rice.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans