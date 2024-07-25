Recipe of the day: Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs
In just under an hour, you can create this affordable and delicious meal.
Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs. Picture: Supplied
For a nutritious and budget-friendly meal, try this red lentil dahl with cloud eggs.
This dish combines the rich, spiced flavours of traditional dahl with the light and airy texture of cloud eggs. It can serve up to four people and the ingredients costs under R100.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl
Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs
Ingredients
- 15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated
- 30ml (2 tbsp) curry powder
- 375ml (1½ cups) dried red lentils
- 410g tin chopped tomatoes
- 500ml (2 cups) milk
- 500ml (2 cups) vegetable stock
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 handfuls baby spinach
- Salt and pepper
- 2 eggs, separated + 2 yolks
- Rice, to serve
Method
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium and sauté the onion for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the garlic, ginger, and curry powder and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, milk and stock. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the lentils are soft. Stir occasionally.
- Add lemon juice and spinach and stir until just wilted. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 230°C.
- Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt for about 2 minutes until stiff peaks form.
- Divide the whites into 4 heaps on a baking paper lined tray.
- Make a deep indent in each heap. Bake for 5 minutes.
- Press the holes down if needed and place a yolk into each hole.
- Bake for a further 2 – 3 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking.
- Serve the cloud eggs on the dahl with rice.
This recipe was send by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
Red lentil dahl with cloud eggs
Ingredients
-
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
-
- 1 onion, finely chopped
-
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
-
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) curry powder
-
- 375 ml (1½ cups) dried red lentils
-
- 410 g tin chopped tomatoes
-
- 500 ml (2 cups) milk
-
- 500 ml (2 cups) vegetable stock
-
- Juice of ½ lemon
-
- 2 handfuls baby spinach
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- 2 eggs, separated + 2 yolks
-
- Rice, to serve
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium and sauté the onion for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the garlic, ginger, and curry powder and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, milk and stock. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the lentils are soft. Stir occasionally.
- Add lemon juice and spinach and stir until just wilted. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 230°C.
- Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt for about 2 minutes until stiff peaks form.
- Divide the whites into 4 heaps on a baking paper lined tray.
- Make a deep indent in each heap. Bake for 5 minutes.
- Press the holes down if needed and place a yolk into each hole.
- Bake for a further 2 – 3 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking.
- Serve the cloud eggs on the dahl with rice.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.