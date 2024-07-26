Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

26 Jul 2024

Recipe of the day: Creamy amasi chicken livers

A comforting and easy-to-make meal, perfect for chilly weather.

Creamy amasi chicken livers

Creamy amasi chicken livers. Picture: Supplied

Treat yourself to this delicious creamy chicken livers cooked with flavourful spices and tangy amasi.

It’s a comforting and easy-to-make dish that won’t keep you in the kitchen all day.

Creamy amasi chicken livers

Ingredients

  • 500g fresh chicken livers, washed and cleaned
  • 75ml cooking oil
  • ½ cup onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tbs garlic, finely chopped

Seasoning

  • 2 tbs paprika
  • 2 tbs cumin
  • 2 tsp dried herbs
  • 1 tsp coarse ground black pepper
  • 1 cup tomato Puree
  • ½ cup chicken stock
  • 2 cups amasi
  • ½ lemon
  • Fresh parsley, finely chopped

Method

  1. In a pan, heat the cooking.
  2. Once the cooking oil has heated add the finely chopped onions to the pan and sauté till the onions are cooked and translucent.
  3. Add the chopped garlic to the cooked onions and sauté for a couple of minutes, ensuring the garlic does not burn.
  4. Add the cleaned chicken livers and the seasoning to the onion and garlic, stirring well to ensure everything is well combined.
  5. Sauté while stirring until the chicken livers start to brown.
  6. Pour in the tomato puree and the chicken stock. Then bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow the livers to simmer for 10-15 minutes topping up with water if required.
  7. Once the livers have simmered add the amasi and stir, then leave to simmer for a few more minutes.
  8. Finish off by squeezing in the juice of half a lemon and some freshly chopped parsley before serving
  9. Served with some fresh flatbread and salad.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Diary with permission.

