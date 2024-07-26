Recipe of the day: Creamy amasi chicken livers
A comforting and easy-to-make meal, perfect for chilly weather.
Creamy amasi chicken livers. Picture: Supplied
Treat yourself to this delicious creamy chicken livers cooked with flavourful spices and tangy amasi.
It’s a comforting and easy-to-make dish that won’t keep you in the kitchen all day.
Creamy amasi chicken livers
Ingredients
- 500g fresh chicken livers, washed and cleaned
- 75ml cooking oil
- ½ cup onion, finely chopped
- 2 tbs garlic, finely chopped
Seasoning
- 2 tbs paprika
- 2 tbs cumin
- 2 tsp dried herbs
- 1 tsp coarse ground black pepper
- 1 cup tomato Puree
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 2 cups amasi
- ½ lemon
- Fresh parsley, finely chopped
Method
- In a pan, heat the cooking.
- Once the cooking oil has heated add the finely chopped onions to the pan and sauté till the onions are cooked and translucent.
- Add the chopped garlic to the cooked onions and sauté for a couple of minutes, ensuring the garlic does not burn.
- Add the cleaned chicken livers and the seasoning to the onion and garlic, stirring well to ensure everything is well combined.
- Sauté while stirring until the chicken livers start to brown.
- Pour in the tomato puree and the chicken stock. Then bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow the livers to simmer for 10-15 minutes topping up with water if required.
- Once the livers have simmered add the amasi and stir, then leave to simmer for a few more minutes.
- Finish off by squeezing in the juice of half a lemon and some freshly chopped parsley before serving
- Served with some fresh flatbread and salad.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Diary with permission.
