Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl
Spice up your meal routine with this flavourful Mexican pulled chicken bowl!
Mexican pulled chicken bowl. Picture: Supplied
Transport your taste buds to Mexico with this wholesome Mexican recipe, perfect for lunch or dinner.
Bursting with smoky and tangy flavours, this dish combines tender pulled chicken with a colorful medley of rice, beans, and fresh vegetables.
Mexican pulled chicken bowl
Ingredients
For the pulled chicken:
- 3 skinned chicken breasts
- ¼ cup oil
- 3 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp salt chicken spice (optional)
- black pepper
- zest of 1 lime
- 1 cup chicken stock
- oil for frying
- lime zest for garnish
- coriander for garnish
For the Mexican rice:
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 1 cup canned kidney beans or black beans
- ½ red pepper, chopped
- ½ red onion, chopped
- 1 tsp paprika
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- chilli (optional)
- 1 tsp lime zest
- handful coriander
- salt and pepper
- oil for cooking
- ½ cup cooked sweetcorn
- 6 rosa tomatoes, halved
- 1 avocado, chopped into bite-size pieces
- ½ cucumber, diced
- rocket leaves
Method
For the pulled chicken
- In a bowl, mix oil, spices and lime zest.
- Add the chicken breasts and coat fully.
- Cover the chicken and refrigerate for 20-30mins.
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chicken breasts on low heat for 3-5 mins on both sides.
- Add the chicken stock, then cover and cook for 10-12 mins till the stock is reduced and the chicken is fully cooked.
- Avoid overcooking the chicken as it will get tough.
- Once cooked, transfer the chicken breasts to a bowl and let them rest for 5-8mins.
- Get two forks and shred the chicken breasts then add lime zest and chopped coriander.
For the Mexican rice
- Fry onion, red pepper, paprika, cumin, and chilli if using. Add the beans.
- Add rice, coriander, lime zest and season well.
- Cook for 3-5 mins.
- To assemble, lay the rocket leaves in a bowl.
- Add the rice then add sweet corn, halved rosa tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber.
- Top with the pulled chicken.
- Serve and enjoy!
*This recipe was send by JAG Communications on behalf of Laken Charmaine Chinyande
