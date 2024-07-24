Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Spice up your meal routine with this flavourful Mexican pulled chicken bowl!

Transport your taste buds to Mexico with this wholesome Mexican recipe, perfect for lunch or dinner.

Bursting with smoky and tangy flavours, this dish combines tender pulled chicken with a colorful medley of rice, beans, and fresh vegetables.

Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Ingredients

For the pulled chicken:

3 skinned chicken breasts

¼ cup oil

3 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt chicken spice (optional)

black pepper

zest of 1 lime

1 cup chicken stock

oil for frying

lime zest for garnish

coriander for garnish

For the Mexican rice:

1 cup cooked rice

1 cup canned kidney beans or black beans

½ red pepper, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

chilli (optional)

1 tsp lime zest

handful coriander

salt and pepper

oil for cooking

½ cup cooked sweetcorn

6 rosa tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, chopped into bite-size pieces

½ cucumber, diced

rocket leaves

Method

For the pulled chicken

In a bowl, mix oil, spices and lime zest. Add the chicken breasts and coat fully. Cover the chicken and refrigerate for 20-30mins. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chicken breasts on low heat for 3-5 mins on both sides. Add the chicken stock, then cover and cook for 10-12 mins till the stock is reduced and the chicken is fully cooked. Avoid overcooking the chicken as it will get tough. Once cooked, transfer the chicken breasts to a bowl and let them rest for 5-8mins. Get two forks and shred the chicken breasts then add lime zest and chopped coriander.

For the Mexican rice

Fry onion, red pepper, paprika, cumin, and chilli if using. Add the beans. Add rice, coriander, lime zest and season well. Cook for 3-5 mins. To assemble, lay the rocket leaves in a bowl. Add the rice then add sweet corn, halved rosa tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber. Top with the pulled chicken. Serve and enjoy!

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications on behalf of Laken Charmaine Chinyande

