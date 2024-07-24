Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

24 Jul 2024

11:42 am

Recipe of the day: Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Spice up your meal routine with this flavourful Mexican pulled chicken bowl!

Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Mexican pulled chicken bowl. Picture: Supplied

Transport your taste buds to Mexico with this wholesome Mexican recipe, perfect for lunch or dinner.

Bursting with smoky and tangy flavours, this dish combines tender pulled chicken with a colorful medley of rice, beans, and fresh vegetables.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans

Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Ingredients

For the pulled chicken:

  • 3 skinned chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup oil
  • 3 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp salt chicken spice (optional)
  • black pepper
  • zest of 1 lime
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • oil for frying
  • lime zest for garnish
  • coriander for garnish

For the Mexican rice:

  • 1 cup cooked rice
  • 1 cup canned kidney beans or black beans
  • ½ red pepper, chopped
  • ½ red onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • chilli (optional)
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • handful coriander
  • salt and pepper
  • oil for cooking
  • ½ cup cooked sweetcorn
  • 6 rosa tomatoes, halved
  • 1 avocado, chopped into bite-size pieces
  • ½ cucumber, diced
  • rocket leaves

Method

For the pulled chicken

  1. In a bowl, mix oil, spices and lime zest.
  2. Add the chicken breasts and coat fully.
  3. Cover the chicken and refrigerate for 20-30mins.
  4. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chicken breasts on low heat for 3-5 mins on both sides.
  5. Add the chicken stock, then cover and cook for 10-12 mins till the stock is reduced and the chicken is fully cooked.
  6. Avoid overcooking the chicken as it will get tough.
  7. Once cooked, transfer the chicken breasts to a bowl and let them rest for 5-8mins.
  8. Get two forks and shred the chicken breasts then add lime zest and chopped coriander.

For the Mexican rice

  1. Fry onion, red pepper, paprika, cumin, and chilli if using. Add the beans.
  2. Add rice, coriander, lime zest and season well.
  3. Cook for 3-5 mins.
  4. To assemble, lay the rocket leaves in a bowl.
  5. Add the rice then add sweet corn, halved rosa tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber.
  6. Top with the pulled chicken.
  7. Serve and enjoy!

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications on behalf of Laken Charmaine Chinyande

Print

Mexican pulled chicken bowl

Mexican pulled chicken bowl

  • Author: Chef Lakie Charmaine Chinyande

Ingredients

Scale

For the pulled chicken:

    • 3 skinned chicken breasts

    • ¼ cup oil

    • 3 tsp smoked paprika

    • 1 tsp ground cumin

    • 1 tsp cayenne pepper

    • 1 tsp salt chicken spice (optional)

    • black pepper

    • zest of 1 lime

    • 1 cup chicken stock

    • oil for frying

    • lime zest for garnish

    • coriander for garnish

For the Mexican rice:

    • 1 cup cooked rice

    • 1 cup canned kidney beans or black beans

    • ½ red pepper, chopped

    • ½ red onion, chopped

    • 1 tsp paprika

    • ½ tsp ground cumin

    • chilli (optional)

    • 1 tsp lime zest

    • handful coriander

    • salt and pepper

    • oil for cooking

    • ½ cup cooked sweetcorn

    • 6 rosa tomatoes, halved

    • 1 avocado, chopped into bite-size pieces

    • ½ cucumber, diced

    • rocket leaves

Instructions

For the pulled chicken

  1. In a bowl, mix oil, spices and lime zest.

  2. Add the chicken breasts and coat fully.

  3. Cover the chicken and refrigerate for 20-30mins.

  4. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chicken breasts on low heat for 3-5 mins on both sides.

  5. Add the chicken stock, then cover and cook for 10-12 mins till the stock is reduced and the chicken is fully cooked.

  6. Avoid overcooking the chicken as it will get tough.

  7. Once cooked, transfer the chicken breasts to a bowl and let them rest for 5-8mins.

  8. Get two forks and shred the chicken breasts then add lime zest and chopped coriander.

For the Mexican rice

  1. Fry onion, red pepper, paprika, cumin, and chilli if using. Add the beans.

  2. Add rice, coriander, lime zest and season well.

  3. Cook for 3-5 mins.

  4. To assemble, lay the rocket leaves in a bowl.

  5. Add the rice then add sweet corn, halved rosa tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber.

  6. Top with the pulled chicken.

  7. Serve and enjoy!

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Crispy cauli nuggets

Read more on these topics

food recipe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 12 Gauteng high school girls suspended over alleged racist WhatsApp chat
Sport OPINION: Gayton McKenzie is full of promises, but where will he find the money?
South Africa Teenage pregnancy getting out of hand in SA
Weather Series of cold fronts expected to hit the country this weekend
Lifestyle Radiotherapy dogs: Furry friends provide pawfect healing at Netcare hospital

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES