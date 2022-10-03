Recipe of the day: Three refreshing drinks to beat the heat

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to brace themselves for very warm conditions as scorching temperatures are expected throughout this week.

Aside from vegging under the aircon all day or submerging yourself in a bath of ice cold water, you can also keep cool with a refreshing drink when you’re at work.

Three refreshing drinks to stay cool

Rock Shandy

Ingredients:

Soda Water

Lemonade

5-10 dashes of Bitters

Lime wedge

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice and equal parts Soda Water and Lemonade. Add 5-10 dashes of Angostura Bitters. Add a twist of lime and you’re done.

*This recipe was found on drinksfeed.com

Refreshing vanilla iced coffee

A hot cup of coffee might not be the ideal drink when temperatures are soaring. This refreshing vanilla iced coffee recipe will keep you cool and still give you the caffeine kick you need for your busy day.

Ingredients:

1 Coffee – Espresso

Ice cubes

1 tsp sugar or maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

Milk

Method:

Make your usual coffee and let it cool completely. Fill a large glass with ice cubes. Add the sugar and vanilla extract or stir directly into the coffee. Pour the cooled coffee into the glass. Optionally add milk, stir and enjoy!

*This recipe was found on sweetlycakes.com

Homemade iced tea

Iced tea is a much healthier drink to cool down than a soda packed with sugar.

Ingredients:

8 tea bags (use any tea of your choice)

1.5 liters (6 cups) boiling water

1 liter (4 cups) juice of your choice

2 cups fresh fruit and herbs of your choice

Method:

Pour the boiling water over the tea bags and allow to brew for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and allow to cool. To speed up the cooling process, add some ice to the brewed tea. Once cool, pour the cooled tea into a large jug and top with the fruit juice. Add ice and fruit of your choice and serve.

*This recipe was found on simply-delicious-food.com