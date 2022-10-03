Gauteng heatwave: Residents warned to stay out of the sun and hydrate

Faizel Patel

Gauteng residents have been warned to stay out of the sun and take precaution as extremely hot temperatures and heatwave conditions grip the province.

According to the regional weather service, the mercury is expected to hit at least 36°C in some areas.

The South African Weather Service confirmed a heatwave in Gauteng, the highveld of Mpumalanga and the south-western bushveld of Limpopo, until at least Tuesday.

⚠️ Advisory: A heat wave is expected in Gauteng, Highveld of Mpumalanga and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo until and including tomorrow (Tuesday 04 October 2022). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 3, 2022

Gauteng Weather said the extremely hot temperatures are likely to affect Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Very hot temperatures

It has forecast Johannesburg at a minimum of 14°C, reaching a high of 34°C on Tuesday.

Pretoria is also expected to experience scorching temperatures, with a minimum 16°C reaching a high of 36°C on Tuesday.

Cooler weather

According to Gauteng Weather, heatwave conditions are forecast for this week, with the mercury only expected to drop ahead of the weekend.

Gauteng may get some reprieve over the weekend, with windy conditions and the possibility of some rain forecast to cool things down.

With excessive heat wave conditions and a high irritability factor, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised residents to take extra precautions during the scorching weather.

“It’s extremely hot in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. We just want to encourage all our residents throughout the city of Johannesburg to be safe during these extremely hot temperatures.

“We remain on high alert so that we can respond to any emergencies which might occur.”

Exposure

Mulaudzi said exposure to extremely hot temperatures can have serious implications.

“Exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion. So, we are urging our residents out there to try and avoid direct sunlight, and also those who are working directly in the sun to avoid the sun, especially between 11am and 3pm.”

Mulaudzi has urged resident to drinks lots of water and stay hydrated.

School holidays

Meanwhile, with many children on a holiday break from school, Mulaudzi has also advised parents to ensure that their kids are taken care of during the heatwave conditions.

“We want our parents to make sure that young kids are not tempted to swim in river streams and dams while trying to cool themselves.

“Instead, we encourage them to visit our municipal swimming pools, where we have life guards on site,” Mulaudzi said.

