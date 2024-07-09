Recipe of the day: Roasted fresh fish stuffed with crab meat

An easy-to-make dish perfect for a special dinner!

Today’s recipe combines the delicate flavours of fresh whole fish with the rich taste of crab meat and roasted fennel bulb.

To elevate the experience, it is served with Chenin-poached shallots and whole roasted garlic.

Roasted fresh fish stuffed with crab meat

Ingredients

4 x 300 g fresh whole fish like Cape Bream or Silver Fish

olive oil

salt and pepper

1 large fennel bulb and leaves roughly chopped

15 ml butter and a dash of olive oil

200 g cooked shredded crab meat

Pinch of saffron

Fresh lemon

12 large shallots, cleaned

45 ml Butter

500 ml Laborie Chenin Blanc

8 heads of garlic, halved

Method

Oven: 200 degrees Celsius Pat the fish dry with a lemon-soaked dish towel, rub with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Saute the chopped fennel in butter and a dash of olive oil until golden brown, season with salt and pepper, set aside to cool down, and mix with the shredded crab meat, the pinch of saffron, and season to taste. Stuff the fish with the crab meat stuffing, tie it up with kitchen string and place it on an oven tray. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and a dash of olive oil over and season with salt and pepper. Add the cleaned shallots to a skillet and sauté gently in the butter till golden brown, add the wine to the pan, lower the heat, and let the juices reduce. Place the garlic halves on an oven tray, drizzle with olive oil, and season to taste. Roast in the oven until cooked and golden brown. Bake the fish in a hot 200-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

