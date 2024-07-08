Recipe of the day: Portobello mushroom lasagne
A comforting meal perfect for any occasion
Portobello mushroom lasagne. Picture: Supplied
This portobello mushroom lasagne recipe marries hearty mushrooms with creamy cheese and layers of pasta.
Whether you’re a vegetarian or simply craving a satisfying dish, this lasagna is a perfect choice with its savoury layers and aromatic herbs.
Portobello mushroom lasagne
Ingredients
- ½ x 250g box lasagne sheets
- Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for sprinkling
- Chopped fresh chives for sprinkling
Mushroom layers
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cups chopped shallots
- 1kg portobello mushrooms (or a mix of mushrooms of your choice), sliced
- 1 tsp salt
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup chopped fresh thyme
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- ¾ cup dry white wine
- 250g smooth cream cheese
- ½ cup chopped fresh chives
Sauce
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 3 cups milk
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ¼ tsp paprika
- 1⁄3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 3 Tbsp cake wheat flour (or more if necessary)
Method
- To prepare the mushroom layers, heat the olive oil in a large pan and fry the shallots for 5 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper, then fry until the mushrooms are browned.
- Add the thyme and garlic, and fry for another 3 minutes.
- Pour in the wine and cook until the liquid has evaporated.
- Remove from the heat and fold in the cream cheese and chives.
- For the sauce, heat the butter in a medium saucepan, then stir in the milk, salt, pepper, paprika, and parsley.
- Add the flour and whisk until slightly thickened. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease an 18 x 25cm baking dish.
- Spoon half the mushroom mixture into the prepared dish. Cover it with pasta sheets.
- Spread some of the sauce over the sheets.
- Repeat the layers, ending with the sauce.
- Sprinkle the Parmigiano-Reggiano and chives on top. Bake for 15–20 minutes.
- Lasagne must rest for 10 minutes before serving.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
Notes
You may substitute portobello mushrooms with brown, cremini, shiitake, or porcini. Clean them beforehand with a damp paper towel or a damp pastry brush, gently removing any dirt. But please don’t soak them; they easily absorb water and will generate too much liquid during cooking.
