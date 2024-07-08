Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

8 Jul 2024

12:54 pm

Recipe of the day: Portobello mushroom lasagne

A comforting meal perfect for any occasion

Portobello mushroom lasagne

Portobello mushroom lasagne. Picture: Supplied

This portobello mushroom lasagne recipe marries hearty mushrooms with creamy cheese and layers of pasta.

Whether you’re a vegetarian or simply craving a satisfying dish, this lasagna is a perfect choice with its savoury layers and aromatic herbs.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Herbed cranberry and chicken salad

Portobello mushroom lasagne

Ingredients

  • ½ x 250g box lasagne sheets
  • Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for sprinkling
  • Chopped fresh chives for sprinkling

Mushroom layers

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped shallots
  • 1kg portobello mushrooms (or a mix of mushrooms of your choice), sliced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ½ cup chopped fresh thyme
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ¾ cup dry white wine
  • 250g smooth cream cheese
  • ½ cup chopped fresh chives

Sauce

  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • 3 cups milk
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ¼ tsp paprika
  • 1⁄3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
  • 3 Tbsp cake wheat flour (or more if necessary)

Method

  1. To prepare the mushroom layers, heat the olive oil in a large pan and fry the shallots for 5 minutes.
  2. Add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper, then fry until the mushrooms are browned.
  3. Add the thyme and garlic, and fry for another 3 minutes.
  4. Pour in the wine and cook until the liquid has evaporated.
  5. Remove from the heat and fold in the cream cheese and chives.
  6. For the sauce, heat the butter in a medium saucepan, then stir in the milk, salt, pepper, paprika, and parsley.
  7. Add the flour and whisk until slightly thickened. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.
  8. Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease an 18 x 25cm baking dish.
  9. Spoon half the mushroom mixture into the prepared dish. Cover it with pasta sheets.
  10. Spread some of the sauce over the sheets.  
  11. Repeat the layers, ending with the sauce.
  12. Sprinkle the Parmigiano-Reggiano and chives on top. Bake for 15–20 minutes.
  13. Lasagne must rest for 10 minutes before serving.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Print

Portobello mushroom lasagne

Portobello mushroom lasagne

  • Author: It’s All About the Food by Estelle Sacharowitz

Ingredients

Scale

    • ½ x 250g box lasagne sheets

    • Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for sprinkling

    • Chopped fresh chives for sprinkling

Mushroom layers

    • 1/4 cup olive oil

    • 2 cups chopped shallots

    • 1kg portobello mushrooms (or a mix of mushrooms of your choice), sliced

    • 1 tsp salt

    • Freshly ground black pepper to taste

    • ½ cup chopped fresh thyme

    • 3 cloves garlic, chopped

    • ¾ cup dry white wine

    • 250g smooth cream cheese

    • ½ cup chopped fresh chives

Sauce

    • 3 Tbsp butter

    • 3 cups milk

    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

    • ¼ tsp paprika

    • 1⁄3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

    • 3 Tbsp cake wheat flour (or more if necessary)

Instructions

  1. To prepare the mushroom layers, heat the olive oil in a large pan and fry the shallots for 5 minutes.

  2. Add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper, then fry until the mushrooms are browned.

  3. Add the thyme and garlic, and fry for another 3 minutes.

  4. Pour in the wine and cook until the liquid has evaporated.

  5. Remove from the heat and fold in the cream cheese and chives.

  6. For the sauce, heat the butter in a medium saucepan, then stir in the milk, salt, pepper, paprika, and parsley.

  7. Add the flour and whisk until slightly thickened. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

  8. Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease an 18 x 25cm baking dish.

  9. Spoon half the mushroom mixture into the prepared dish. Cover it with pasta sheets.

  10. Spread some of the sauce over the sheets.

  11. Repeat the layers, ending with the sauce.

  12. Sprinkle the Parmigiano-Reggiano and chives on top. Bake for 15–20 minutes.

  13. Lasagne must rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Notes

You may substitute portobello mushrooms with brown, cremini, shiitake, or porcini. Clean them beforehand with a damp paper towel or a damp pastry brush, gently removing any dirt. But please don’t soak them; they easily absorb water and will generate too much liquid during cooking.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Curried meatballs

Read more on these topics

food recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Western Cape police find undocumented women and children hidden inside bus trailer
Local News Community Chat: Will new police minister Senzo Mchunu curb crime?
News Inquest opened into deaths of four SANDF members
Weather South Africans brace for freezing temperatures as cold front hits
News Helen Zille clarifies KZN ‘thrown to dogs remark’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES