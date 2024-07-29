Recipe of the day: One pot creamy chicken and broccoli

Enjoy a mouthwatering and hassle-free meal!

One pot creamy chicken and broccoli. Picture: Supplied

This one-pot creamy chicken and broccoli recipe combines simplicity with indulgence, all cooked in just one pot for easy cleanup.

Tender chicken fillets, seasoned to perfection, are simmered with fresh broccoli in a rich and creamy cheese sauce.

One pot creamy chicken and broccoli

Ingredients

Chicken seasoning

(500 g) chicken fillet, cut into stewing pieces

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp mixed herbs

salt

cooking oil

1 broccoli head, cut into small florets

Creamy cheese sauce

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

(100 g) butter

4 tbsp flour

(250 ml) cream

(250 ml) cream milk

1 cup cheese, grated

100g feta cheese, to sprinkle on before serving

Method

Season the cut chicken fillets with the chicken seasoning mixture. Heat some oil in a pan. Once the oil is heated fry the chicken fillets in the pan. Browning on both sides, about 5 minutes then remove the chicken and set aside. In the same pan add some more oil, then add the chopped onions and sauté till the onions cook and become transparent. Once the onions have cooked, add the garlic and continue to sauté for a couple of minutes, ensuring that the garlic does not burn. Add the butter to the onion and garlic, whisking it in till it melts fully. Sprinkle the flour into the pan, while continuing to whisk to allow the flour to combine with the melted butter without the formation of any lumps. It should form a thick, buttery paste. Once the flour has incorporated into the melted butter and the smooth paste has formed slowly add the milk while whisking to create the sauce. Finish off the sauce by whisking in the cream. Allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes on low heat while whisking. Once the sauce has simmered and the flour has cooked, add the grated cheese and whisk it into the sauce so it combines well. When the cheese has melted, return the browned chicken fillets and the cut broccoli florets into the pan. Allow the chicken and broccoli to simmer and cook at a low temperature for 10 minutes. Add some crumbed feta to dish just before you remove it from the heat.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

