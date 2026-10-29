Recipe of the day: Smashed baby potatoes with chilli, thyme dynamite sauce

The potato remains one of the most reliable and beloved ingredients. Today's recipe offers them up as a crisp, flavourful option suited to any occasion.

Earlier this week, the global food calendar marked Potato Day and with the festive season around the corner, chef Conrad Gallagher has shared a few recipes from his fifth book, 101 Ways Potatoes.

These culinary wonders have been loved for centuries for their versatility and today’s recipe offers them up as a crisp, flavourful option suited to braais, shared plates or casual festive gatherings.



The potato remains one of the most reliable and beloved ingredients for festive season cooking. It works just as well as a plant-based main as it does as a hearty side.

Ingredients

Potatoes:

680 g baby potatoes

30 ml olive oil

2 g chilli flakes

3 g fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

Dynamite Sauce:

120 g mayonnaise

15 ml sriracha

5 ml lime juice

3 g garlic powder

1 g smoked paprika

7 ml honey

Method

Rinse the potatoes and place them in a pot of cold, salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until fork-tender. Drain and let the potatoes steam-dry. Heat the oven to 220°C and line a baking sheet. Place potatoes on the sheet and gently smash each to 1-2 cm thickness. Mix olive oil, chilli flakes, thyme, salt and pepper, then drizzle over the potatoes and coat well. Roast for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and crisp.

Dynamite Sauce:

8. Mix all sauce ingredients and adjust to taste.

9. To serve, place potatoes on a platter, drizzle with the sauce and serve the rest on the side.

– Recipe supplied by Pillar9 on behalf of chef Conrad Gallagher. 101 Ways Potatoes is available to purchase from his website and on Takealot.