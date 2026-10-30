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Recipe of the day: Grilled beef with cabernet reduction

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

30 October 2026

08:40 am

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Try Chef Fanny Dias's grilled beef with cabernet reduction, veggies and jacket potato for a restaurant-style dinner.

Grilled beef steak recipe

Delicious grilled beef. Picture: Supplied

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Bring a little fine dining to your dinner table with this delicious grilled beef steak striploin, served with a rich cabernet reduction, horseradish and perfectly cooked vegetables.

Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this restaurant-inspired dish combines tender beef, earthy mushrooms, grilled courgettes and a comforting jacket potato for a meal worth lingering over.

Ingredients

  • 140g beef striploin
  • 1g table salt
  • 1g ground white pepper
  • 5ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 20g baby carrots, blanched
  • 2g fresh thyme

Method

  1. Prepare the cabernet demi-glace.
  2. Season the striploin with salt, pepper and oil, then sear on a flat grill to give it colour on all sides.
  3. Transfer the striploin to a baking dish and roast at 180°C until it reaches a core temperature of 63°C (145°F) for 15 seconds.
  4. Sauté the carrots in oil and butter until well coloured, season with salt and pepper and finish in the oven until fully cooked.
  5. Slice the beef. Pour the sauce onto the plate, add the potatoes, the croquette and the baked potato, then the sliced beef.
  6. Garnish with a sprig of parsley.

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