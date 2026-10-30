Recipe of the day: Grilled beef with cabernet reduction

Try Chef Fanny Dias's grilled beef with cabernet reduction, veggies and jacket potato for a restaurant-style dinner.
Bring a little fine dining to your dinner table with this delicious grilled beef steak striploin, served with a rich cabernet reduction, horseradish and perfectly cooked vegetables.
Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this restaurant-inspired dish combines tender beef, earthy mushrooms, grilled courgettes and a comforting jacket potato for a meal worth lingering over.
Ingredients
- 140g beef striploin
- 1g table salt
- 1g ground white pepper
- 5ml extra virgin olive oil
- 20g baby carrots, blanched
- 2g fresh thyme
Method
- Prepare the cabernet demi-glace.
- Season the striploin with salt, pepper and oil, then sear on a flat grill to give it colour on all sides.
- Transfer the striploin to a baking dish and roast at 180°C until it reaches a core temperature of 63°C (145°F) for 15 seconds.
- Sauté the carrots in oil and butter until well coloured, season with salt and pepper and finish in the oven until fully cooked.
- Slice the beef. Pour the sauce onto the plate, add the potatoes, the croquette and the baked potato, then the sliced beef.
- Garnish with a sprig of parsley.