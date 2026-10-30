Recipe of the day: Grilled beef with cabernet reduction

Try Chef Fanny Dias's grilled beef with cabernet reduction, veggies and jacket potato for a restaurant-style dinner.

Bring a little fine dining to your dinner table with this delicious grilled beef steak striploin, served with a rich cabernet reduction, horseradish and perfectly cooked vegetables.

Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this restaurant-inspired dish combines tender beef, earthy mushrooms, grilled courgettes and a comforting jacket potato for a meal worth lingering over.

Ingredients

140g beef striploin

1g table salt

1g ground white pepper

5ml extra virgin olive oil

20g baby carrots, blanched

2g fresh thyme

Method