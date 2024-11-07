Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken quarters

Add some flavour to your next braai with these smoky, tender chicken leg quarters!

This recipe combines a rich blend of spices with a smoky flavour, giving you juicy chicken with a deliciously crispy skin.

For gas or charcoal grills, set up for indirect heat and cook the chicken legs on the cooler side until ready to sear at the end.

Ingredients

5 Chicken leg quarters

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp berbere

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp Chili powder

½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Girl Carnivore Chick Fest spice

Method

Pat the chicken dry and trim as needed to remove excess skin or fat. Rub the chicken with the oil. Whisk the spices together in a bowl. Liberally coat both sides of the chicken leg quarters with the spice blend. Temp your Traeger or pellet smoker for 250-275 F. Arrange the chicken on the grill grates. Grill chicken skin side up and the lid closed. After 1 hour, check the chicken for a temp of 180 to 190 F. Remove chicken from the grill, and set aside. Increase heat for sear, around 400 to 450 degrees. Sear chicken to crisp the skin for five to 10 minutes, rotating as needed. Allow the smoked chicken quarters to rest before serving. Serve hot.

*This recipe was sourced from girlcarnivore.com with permission

