Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

7 Nov 2024

01:22 pm

Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken quarters

Add some flavour to your next braai with these smoky, tender chicken leg quarters!

Recipe

Smoked chicken quarters. Picture: Supplied

This recipe combines a rich blend of spices with a smoky flavour, giving you juicy chicken with a deliciously crispy skin.

For gas or charcoal grills, set up for indirect heat and cook the chicken legs on the cooler side until ready to sear at the end.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chorizo taco with lime crema

Smoked chicken quarters

Ingredients

  • 5 Chicken leg quarters
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp berbere
  • 1 tsp Garlic powder
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp Chili powder
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Girl Carnivore Chick Fest spice

Method

  1. Pat the chicken dry and trim as needed to remove excess skin or fat.
  2. Rub the chicken with the oil.
  3. Whisk the spices together in a bowl.
  4. Liberally coat both sides of the chicken leg quarters with the spice blend.
  5. Temp your Traeger or pellet smoker for 250-275 F.
  6. Arrange the chicken on the grill grates.
  7. Grill chicken skin side up and the lid closed.
  8. After 1 hour, check the chicken for a temp of 180 to 190 F.
  9. Remove chicken from the grill, and set aside.
  10. Increase heat for sear, around 400 to 450 degrees.
  11. Sear chicken to crisp the skin for five to 10 minutes, rotating as needed.
  12. Allow the smoked chicken quarters to rest before serving. Serve hot.

*This recipe was sourced from girlcarnivore.com with permission

Print

Smoked chicken quarters

Recipe

  • Author: KITA

Ingredients

Scale

    • 5 Chicken leg quarters

    • 2 tbsp oil

    • 2 tbsp berbere

    • 1 tsp Garlic powder

    • 1 tsp smoked paprika

    • ½ tsp Chili powder

    • ½ tsp Salt

    • 1 tsp Girl Carnivore Chick Fest

Instructions

Method

    1. Pat the chicken dry and trim as needed to remove excess skin or fat.

    1. Rub the chicken with the oil.

    1. Whisk the spices together in a bowl.

    1. Liberally coat both sides of the chicken leg quarters with the spice blend.

    1. Temp your Traeger or pellet smoker for 250-275 F.

    1. Arrange the chicken on the grill grates.

    1. Grill chicken skin side up and the lid closed.

    1. After 1 hour, check the chicken for a temp of 180 to 190 F.

    1. Remove chicken from the grill, and set aside.

    1. Increase heat for sear, around 400 to 450 degrees.

    1. Sear chicken to crisp the skin for five to 10 minutes, rotating as needed.

    1. Allow the smoked chicken quarters to rest before serving. Serve hot.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Coconut chocolate macaroon

Read more on these topics

chicken food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Dali Mpofu quits EFF, joins Jacob Zuma’s MK party [VIDEO]
South Africa Dismissed MPs want MK party and Zuma bank accounts attached
News New Sassa office in Gauteng can’t be used because of illegal occupation
World US elections: Ramaphosa’s message to Trump
News What Joburg’s broken traffic lights cost motorists

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES