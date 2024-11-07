News Café offers mega promotion for Singles Day

In a growing trend of attention-grabbing promotional offers, News Café has joined the Singles Day celebrations with an eye-catching R11 special on burgers and chips.

The restaurant chain announced that customers can enjoy these items at a special price, though the offer is limited to sit-down diners only.

While the promotion commemorates Singles Day, News Café emphasises that the special is open to all patrons and not limited to single people.

“It’s available at all News Cafés and it is a self-care occasion,” said the spokesperson.

For those interested in adult beverages, the restaurant is also running its “Rush Hour” promotion from 2pm to 6pm, featuring cocktail specials.

Singles Day

Singles Day is a globally celebrated event, observed annually on 11 November. It is an e-commerce event aimed at embracing individuality and self-love.

According to reports, the day originated in China in the 1990s as a student-led initiative, and it honours the joys of being single, contrasting with Valentine’s Day’s focus on couples.

The date 11/11 holds symbolic significance, representing four solitary individuals coming together in unity.

FlySafair

This promotion follows a series of notable mega-sales by various South African businesses, highlighting a growing trend in attention-grabbing pricing strategies.

FlySafair, known for its ambitious promotional campaigns, runs an annual R10 birthday sale for flight tickets.

During their most recent promotion, the airline offered 50,000 tickets at a special price.

“It’s our R10 Birthday Sale and we have 50,000 R10 tickets up for grabs, which only the luckiest of the lucky will get,” the airline stated on its website.

“Keep calm and cool because you could be the next partygoer to go through to the main event. It’s the party of the decade… get ready to move and groove your way to R10 tickets!”

Crocs

Crocs recently held two mega sales, offering 100 units at R22 each, with a limit of one pair per customer.

Following significant customer demand from the first event, the retailer launched a second sale on 31 October.

The sale left a somewhat humorous effect with people mistakenly ordering ‘jibbitz‘ for R22 instead of the intended Crocs.

Johannesburg Zoo

Adding to this wave of promotional activities, the Johannesburg Zoo celebrated its 120th anniversary by reducing entrance fees to R20 per person throughout March.

The zoo enhanced the celebration by offering free entrance to visitors with March birthdays during the period from 1 to 29 March.

In October, the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) took another turn, offering a mega promotion by honouring senior citizens in South Africa.

According to JCPZ Spokesperson, Jenny Moodley, the promotion which offered pensioners free access to Johannesburg Zoo throughout the month was inspired by the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons on 1 October.

“Pensioners and retirement homes are encouraged to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a day of exploration, education, and connection with the Johannesburg Zoo’s most rare and extraordinary species,” said Moodley at the time.

