6 Nov 2024

11:15 am

Recipe of the day: Chorizo taco with lime crema

Follow these simple steps to make delicious chorizo tacos with a zesty lime crema.

Chorizo taco

Chorizo taco recipe with lime crema. Picture: Supplied

Spice up your taco snack with this flavour-packed chorizo taco recipe with seasoned pork chorizo, tangy lime crema, and fresh toppings.

You can serve it with smoked corn, fried cauliflower rice, black beans, or a light green salad.

Ingredients

For the chorizo tacos

  • Ground pork chorizo
  • Quality chorizo.
  • White onion
  • Jalapeno

Lime crema

  • Mexican crema – or sour cream thinned with a bit of whipping cream
  • Fresh lime juice from limes
  • Girl Carnivore spice blend
  • Salt
  • Fresh cilantro

For Serving

  • Corn tortillas
  • Sweet peppers
  • Avocado
  • Tomato
  • Pickled red cabbage
  • Fresh lime wedges

Method

  1. Start by preheating a large skillet over medium heat until just smoking.
  2. Add the ground chorizo in, and using a firm spatula or wooden spoon, start breaking the ground pork into smaller chunks as it cooks, 4 to 5 minutes.
  3. Continue to break up the chorizo as the meat cooks, and then add the chopped onions and minced jalapeno as it continues to cook.
  4. Let the ground pork cook until it starts to brown all over, is cooked through, and the onion has softened, about 8 to 10 minutes longer (or cook it longer if you like your meat extra crispy, but use caution, as it will also start to dry out a bit).
  5. Remove the ground chorizo mixture from the heat and keep warm.

Make the lime crema

  1. Then, while the chorizo is cooking, mix the crema, lime juice, GirlCarnivore Over Easy Spice blend, salt, and chopped cilantro in a bowl until combined.
  2. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Assemble the tacos

  1. When ready to serve, heat tortillas over a hot griddle, skillet, open flame, or grill until pliable and warmed with a few charred spots.
  2. Then spoon cooked chorizo into the warmed corn tortillas then assemble the taco bar for all of your desired toppings and let everyone build their own tacos.

*This recipe was sourced from girlcarnivore.com with permission

