Recipe of the day: Chorizo taco with lime crema

Follow these simple steps to make delicious chorizo tacos with a zesty lime crema.

Spice up your taco snack with this flavour-packed chorizo taco recipe with seasoned pork chorizo, tangy lime crema, and fresh toppings.

You can serve it with smoked corn, fried cauliflower rice, black beans, or a light green salad.

Ingredients

For the chorizo tacos

Ground pork chorizo

Quality chorizo.

White onion

Jalapeno

Lime crema

Mexican crema – or sour cream thinned with a bit of whipping cream

Fresh lime juice from limes

Girl Carnivore spice blend

Salt

Fresh cilantro

For Serving

Corn tortillas

Sweet peppers

Avocado

Tomato

Pickled red cabbage

Fresh lime wedges

Method

Start by preheating a large skillet over medium heat until just smoking. Add the ground chorizo in, and using a firm spatula or wooden spoon, start breaking the ground pork into smaller chunks as it cooks, 4 to 5 minutes. Continue to break up the chorizo as the meat cooks, and then add the chopped onions and minced jalapeno as it continues to cook. Let the ground pork cook until it starts to brown all over, is cooked through, and the onion has softened, about 8 to 10 minutes longer (or cook it longer if you like your meat extra crispy, but use caution, as it will also start to dry out a bit). Remove the ground chorizo mixture from the heat and keep warm.

Make the lime crema

Then, while the chorizo is cooking, mix the crema, lime juice, GirlCarnivore Over Easy Spice blend, salt, and chopped cilantro in a bowl until combined. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Assemble the tacos

When ready to serve, heat tortillas over a hot griddle, skillet, open flame, or grill until pliable and warmed with a few charred spots. Then spoon cooked chorizo into the warmed corn tortillas then assemble the taco bar for all of your desired toppings and let everyone build their own tacos.

*This recipe was sourced from girlcarnivore.com with permission

