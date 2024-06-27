Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sweet and sour pork

An easy-to-make dish packed with vibrant colours and textures.

Sweet and sour pork

Sweet and sour pork. Picture: iStock

If you’re craving a delicious combination of flavours, look no further than today’s recipe: sweet and sour pork.

This classic dish perfectly balances the tangy sweetness of pineapple and bell peppers with the savoury goodness of crispy pork.

Sweet and sour pork

Ingredients

  • 500g pork loin or shoulder, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1 onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp Nuts About Cooking Coconut Oil, for frying
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For marinade

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp Chinese rice wine
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup cornflour
  • Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp cornflour
  • 1/4 cup water

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine the pork pieces with the soy sauce, Chinese rice wine, beaten egg, and cornflour.
  2. Mix well to coat the pork evenly. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the sweet and sour sauce: ketchup, rice vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, cornflour, and water. Set aside.
  4. Heat Nuts About Cooking Coconut Oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat.
  5. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the marinated pork pieces in batches, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
  6. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes per batch. Remove and drain on paper towels.
    In the same wok or skillet, add a little more oil if needed.
  7. Add the minced garlic and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the pineapple chunks, onion wedges, and bell pepper chunks to the wok.
  8. Stir-fry until the vegetables are slightly tender, about 2-3 minutes.
  9. Return the fried pork pieces to the wok. Give the sweet and sour sauce a quick stir to recombine, then pour it over the pork and vegetables.
  10. Stir well to coat everything in the sauce. Allow the sauce to thicken and bubble, about 1-2 minutes.
    Season with salt and pepper to taste, if needed.
  11. Once the sauce has thickened and the pork is heated through, remove from heat.
  12. Transfer the sweet and sour pork to a serving dish and garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.
  13. Serve hot with steamed rice on the side.

*This recipe was sent by Angel Fish PR on behalf of Global Flavours Cookbook

