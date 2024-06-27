Recipe of the day: Sweet and sour pork
An easy-to-make dish packed with vibrant colours and textures.
Sweet and sour pork. Picture: iStock
If you’re craving a delicious combination of flavours, look no further than today’s recipe: sweet and sour pork.
This classic dish perfectly balances the tangy sweetness of pineapple and bell peppers with the savoury goodness of crispy pork.
Sweet and sour pork
Ingredients
- 500g pork loin or shoulder, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup pineapple chunks
- 1 onion, cut into wedges
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp Nuts About Cooking Coconut Oil, for frying
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For marinade
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Chinese rice wine
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup cornflour
- Sauce:
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1/4 cup water
Method
- In a bowl, combine the pork pieces with the soy sauce, Chinese rice wine, beaten egg, and cornflour.
- Mix well to coat the pork evenly. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the sweet and sour sauce: ketchup, rice vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, cornflour, and water. Set aside.
- Heat Nuts About Cooking Coconut Oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once the oil is hot, carefully add the marinated pork pieces in batches, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
- Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes per batch. Remove and drain on paper towels.
In the same wok or skillet, add a little more oil if needed.
- Add the minced garlic and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the pineapple chunks, onion wedges, and bell pepper chunks to the wok.
- Stir-fry until the vegetables are slightly tender, about 2-3 minutes.
- Return the fried pork pieces to the wok. Give the sweet and sour sauce a quick stir to recombine, then pour it over the pork and vegetables.
- Stir well to coat everything in the sauce. Allow the sauce to thicken and bubble, about 1-2 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, if needed.
- Once the sauce has thickened and the pork is heated through, remove from heat.
- Transfer the sweet and sour pork to a serving dish and garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.
- Serve hot with steamed rice on the side.
*This recipe was sent by Angel Fish PR on behalf of Global Flavours Cookbook
