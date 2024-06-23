Recipe of the day: Roasted tomato and basil soup

As the temperature drops, there's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of soup.

This roasted tomato and basil soup is perfect for chilly days, offering a rich, hearty flavour that will warm you from the inside out.

The combination of oven-roasted Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and a hint of garlic creates a deliciously savoury base, while a splash of fresh cream adds a touch of indulgence.

Roasted tomato and basil soup

Ingredients

1.2 kg ripe Roma tomatoes

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp sea salt, or to taste

1 tsp ground black pepper, or to taste

6 garlic cloves, peeled

1 large onion, chopped

1 can whole peeled tomatoes with juice

30 g fresh basil leaves

1 Tbsp sugar

1.5 litres vegetable stock

250 ml fresh cream

Basil pesto or fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Method

Cut the tomatoes in half lengthways and spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 1–2 tbsp olive oil, turning to coat all sides, and season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic cloves. Place in a preheated oven at 200°C and roast for 40–45 minutes. Place 2 tbsp olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the canned tomatoes with their juice, the basil leaves, sugar, and the oven-roasted tomatoes and garlic. Add the warm stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 40 minutes. Remove the pot from the stove. Using a hand-held blender or jug blender, blend the soup to a smooth consistency. Just before serving, gently reheat the soup and stir in the cream.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

