Recipe of the day: Roasted tomato and basil soup
As the temperature drops, there's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of soup.
Roasted tomato and basil soup. Picture: Supplied
This roasted tomato and basil soup is perfect for chilly days, offering a rich, hearty flavour that will warm you from the inside out.
The combination of oven-roasted Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and a hint of garlic creates a deliciously savoury base, while a splash of fresh cream adds a touch of indulgence.
Roasted tomato and basil soup
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg ripe Roma tomatoes
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp sea salt, or to taste
- 1 tsp ground black pepper, or to taste
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
- 30 g fresh basil leaves
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1.5 litres vegetable stock
- 250 ml fresh cream
- Basil pesto or fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)
Method
- Cut the tomatoes in half lengthways and spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet.
- Drizzle with 1–2 tbsp olive oil, turning to coat all sides, and season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic cloves.
- Place in a preheated oven at 200°C and roast for 40–45 minutes.
- Place 2 tbsp olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 10 minutes.
- Add the canned tomatoes with their juice, the basil leaves, sugar, and the oven-roasted tomatoes and garlic.
- Add the warm stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the stove. Using a hand-held blender or jug blender, blend the soup to a smooth consistency.
- Just before serving, gently reheat the soup and stir in the cream.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
Notes
To bring out the best flavours, use extra virgin olive oil for roasting the tomatoes.
