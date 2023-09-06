Recipe of the day: Thai prawn and mango salad

Sometimes, before bedtime, your stomach does not want a big meal. So, why not give it a break with this easy salad?

It’s Wednesday. And after a long day, no one feels like cooking a heavy meal.

How about trying a different, simple and easy-to-make dish tonight?

We have a delicious Thai Shrimp and Mango Salad recipe that is both light and satisfying, guaranteed to satisfy your hunger.

This salad is a burst of sweet and savoury flavours, and it’s like a tropical vacation for your taste buds. So, forget about cooking up a storm, and give this light and colourful dish a try.

Thai prawn and mango salad

Homemade Thai prawn and mango salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

400g Large Prawns shelled and deveined

2 Teaspoons Salt divided

Water for boiling

2 Tablespoons Lime Juice or White Vinegar

1 ½ Tablespoon Fish Sauce

1 ½ Tablespoon Powdered Jaggery sub with Coconut Sugar or Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Grated Ginger

3 Garlic Cloves minced

2 Green Chillies, finely Chopped or Thai Red Chillies

1 English Cucumber cut into wedges

1 Onion cut into petals

1 Ripe Mango cut into cubes

½ cup sliced Snacking Peppers or Bell Peppers – red and yellow

⅓ Cup Chopped Coriander Stem and Leaves

⅓ Cup Basil Leaves

⅓ Cup Mint Leaves

1 Cup Cooked Rice Vermicelli Noodles

Method

Bring water to a boil in a pot. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the prawns. Cook time will vary based on the size of the prawns. Cook small prawns for 30 secs and large prawns for 1 1/2 -2 minutes. The prawns are cooked when they start to curl and turn pinkish. Immediately strain the prawns and run them under cold water. Set aside. Combine lime juice, fish sauce, jaggery, ginger, garlic, chillies and a teaspoon of salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Whisk until the jaggery is fully dissolved and set aside. This can be made ahead and refrigerated. Add the blanched prawns, cucumber, onion, mango, and the dressing to a bowl. Retain some of the dressing for the noodles. Toss to combine. Add the cooked vermicelli noodles to a serving plate. Drizzle the remaining dressing and add the tossed salad. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.

*This recipe was sourced from myfoodstory.com.

