Recipe of the day: Thai prawn and mango salad
Sometimes, before bedtime, your stomach does not want a big meal. So, why not give it a break with this easy salad?
Homemade Thai prawn and mango salad. Picture: iStock
It’s Wednesday. And after a long day, no one feels like cooking a heavy meal.
How about trying a different, simple and easy-to-make dish tonight?
We have a delicious Thai Shrimp and Mango Salad recipe that is both light and satisfying, guaranteed to satisfy your hunger.
This salad is a burst of sweet and savoury flavours, and it’s like a tropical vacation for your taste buds. So, forget about cooking up a storm, and give this light and colourful dish a try.
Thai prawn and mango salad
Ingredients
- 400g Large Prawns shelled and deveined
- 2 Teaspoons Salt divided
- Water for boiling
- 2 Tablespoons Lime Juice or White Vinegar
- 1 ½ Tablespoon Fish Sauce
- 1 ½ Tablespoon Powdered Jaggery sub with Coconut Sugar or Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Grated Ginger
- 3 Garlic Cloves minced
- 2 Green Chillies, finely Chopped or Thai Red Chillies
- 1 English Cucumber cut into wedges
- 1 Onion cut into petals
- 1 Ripe Mango cut into cubes
- ½ cup sliced Snacking Peppers or Bell Peppers – red and yellow
- ⅓ Cup Chopped Coriander Stem and Leaves
- ⅓ Cup Basil Leaves
- ⅓ Cup Mint Leaves
- 1 Cup Cooked Rice Vermicelli Noodles
Method
- Bring water to a boil in a pot. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the prawns. Cook time will vary based on the size of the prawns. Cook small prawns for 30 secs and large prawns for 1 1/2 -2 minutes. The prawns are cooked when they start to curl and turn pinkish. Immediately strain the prawns and run them under cold water. Set aside.
- Combine lime juice, fish sauce, jaggery, ginger, garlic, chillies and a teaspoon of salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Whisk until the jaggery is fully dissolved and set aside. This can be made ahead and refrigerated.
- Add the blanched prawns, cucumber, onion, mango, and the dressing to a bowl. Retain some of the dressing for the noodles. Toss to combine.
- Add the cooked vermicelli noodles to a serving plate. Drizzle the remaining dressing and add the tossed salad. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.
*This recipe was sourced from myfoodstory.com.
