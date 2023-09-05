Recipes September 5, 2023 | 11:02 am

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

4 minute read

5 Sep 2023

11:02 am

Recipe of the day: Chicken and avocado club salad

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi - Digital Intern

This month, as we celebrate different cultures and their food, why not try making your own special dish using avocados grown locally?

Chicken and avocado club salad

Chicken and avocado club salad. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers Association

As we celebrate Heritage month, let us explore a delicious dish that combines flavours from around the world: the chicken and avocado club salad.

This salad is made up of avocados, grilled chicken, fresh veggies, bacon, and a tangy ranch dressing. It is a blend of global tastes that honours our diverse culinary heritage.

So, this Heritage Month, try making this flavourful salad as your dish. It is a tribute to our rich food traditions, past and present.

Chicken and avocado club salad

Chicken and avocado club salad. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers Association
Chicken and avocado club salad. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers Association

Ingredients

  • ½ French loaf or baguette
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • 4 pancetta or bacon slices
  • 2 eggs, boiled and cooled
  • 100g (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) white wine vinegar
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) wholegrain mustard
  • 1 packet mixed salad leaves
  • 1 avocado, peeled, stoned and thinly sliced
  • 500ml (2 cups) cooked chicken breast or leftover roast chicken, sliced
  • 125ml (½ cup) finely chopped chives

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato

Method

  1. Heat a grill pan to medium-high. Use a serrated knife to cut the baguette diagonally into 5 mm-thick slices. Brush with a little of the oil. Cook on the grill until lightly toasted, about 1 minute each side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  2.  Cook the pancetta or bacon on the grill until crisp, about 1 minute on each side. Transfer to a plate and break into shards.
  3. Peel the eggs and cut in half.
  4. Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl.
  5. Arrange the lettuce and avocado on a large serving plate and top with the baguette. Sprinkle over the pancetta and chicken and drizzle with the mayonnaise dressing and top with egg. Season to taste and sprinkle with chives to serve.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA)

NOW READ: Recipe of the day:  Peri-peri calamari with chorizo sausage and a fresh spinach salad

Read more on these topics

chicken food heritage oil recipe vegetables wine

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe