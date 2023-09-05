Recipe of the day: Chicken and avocado club salad
This month, as we celebrate different cultures and their food, why not try making your own special dish using avocados grown locally?
Chicken and avocado club salad. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers Association
As we celebrate Heritage month, let us explore a delicious dish that combines flavours from around the world: the chicken and avocado club salad.
This salad is made up of avocados, grilled chicken, fresh veggies, bacon, and a tangy ranch dressing. It is a blend of global tastes that honours our diverse culinary heritage.
So, this Heritage Month, try making this flavourful salad as your dish. It is a tribute to our rich food traditions, past and present.
Chicken and avocado club salad
Ingredients
- ½ French loaf or baguette
- 15ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 4 pancetta or bacon slices
- 2 eggs, boiled and cooled
- 100g (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
- 30ml (2 tbsp) white wine vinegar
- 15ml (1 tbsp) wholegrain mustard
- 1 packet mixed salad leaves
- 1 avocado, peeled, stoned and thinly sliced
- 500ml (2 cups) cooked chicken breast or leftover roast chicken, sliced
- 125ml (½ cup) finely chopped chives
Method
- Heat a grill pan to medium-high. Use a serrated knife to cut the baguette diagonally into 5 mm-thick slices. Brush with a little of the oil. Cook on the grill until lightly toasted, about 1 minute each side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Cook the pancetta or bacon on the grill until crisp, about 1 minute on each side. Transfer to a plate and break into shards.
- Peel the eggs and cut in half.
- Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl.
- Arrange the lettuce and avocado on a large serving plate and top with the baguette. Sprinkle over the pancetta and chicken and drizzle with the mayonnaise dressing and top with egg. Season to taste and sprinkle with chives to serve.
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA)
