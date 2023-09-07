Recipe of the day: Juicy shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs

There's a first time for everything, like adding an egg to your braai plate. Curious? Check out this recipe.

Shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs. Picture: The South African Poultry Association

With the Heritage Day long weekend not too far away, you are likely gearing up for quality time with friends and family. And what’s a gathering without a delicious meal?

While a braai is likely at the top of your menu, have you considered adding eggs to the mix?

It might sound unusual, but why not give it a shot with this mouthwatering shisanyama with braaipap, and fried eggs recipe?

You might just discover a new favourite for your recipe collection.

Shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs

Homemade shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs. Picture: The South African Poultry Association

Ingredients

625ml (2½ cups) water

7.5ml (½ tbsp) salt + extra

625ml (2½ cups) braaipap

12 chicken wings

30ml (2 tbsp) shisanyama or BBQ spice

Juice of 1 lemon

Sunflower oil, for frying

4 eggs

Pepper

410g tin chakalaka, heated

Parsley, for garnish (optional)

Method

For the braaipap, bring 500ml (2 cups) of the water and salt to a boil in a 3L flat-bottomed cast iron potjie, over medium-hot coals. Pour all the braaipap into the water, making a heap in the middle. Do not stir. Cover with a lid. Scrape away almost all of the coals from underneath the potjie for the braaipap to steam at a very low heat, for about 45 minutes or until cooked. Remove the lid after 20 minutes and scrape the braaipap with the handle of a wooden spoon until it resembles a crumbly porridge. Add remaining 125 ml (½ cup) water. Cover and continue cooking. When you are done scraping the braaipap, start with the chicken. Season the chicken with the spice and cook over medium hot coals for about 20 minutes, turning often until cooked. Sprinkle with lemon juice while cooking. Heat a splash of oil in a small cast iron frying pan on medium high. Break in the eggs and fry for about 3 minutes for soft or until cooked to your liking. Season with extra salt and pepper. Top the braaipap with the chakalaka and serve with the chicken wings and eggs. Garnish with parsley, if you like.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

