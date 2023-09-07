Recipe of the day: Juicy shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs
There's a first time for everything, like adding an egg to your braai plate. Curious? Check out this recipe.
Shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs. Picture: The South African Poultry Association
With the Heritage Day long weekend not too far away, you are likely gearing up for quality time with friends and family. And what’s a gathering without a delicious meal?
While a braai is likely at the top of your menu, have you considered adding eggs to the mix?
It might sound unusual, but why not give it a shot with this mouthwatering shisanyama with braaipap, and fried eggs recipe?
You might just discover a new favourite for your recipe collection.
Shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs
Ingredients
- 625ml (2½ cups) water
- 7.5ml (½ tbsp) salt + extra
- 625ml (2½ cups) braaipap
- 12 chicken wings
- 30ml (2 tbsp) shisanyama or BBQ spice
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Sunflower oil, for frying
- 4 eggs
- Pepper
- 410g tin chakalaka, heated
- Parsley, for garnish (optional)
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken and avocado club salad
Method
- For the braaipap, bring 500ml (2 cups) of the water and salt to a boil in a 3L flat-bottomed cast iron potjie, over medium-hot coals. Pour all the braaipap into the water, making a heap in the middle. Do not stir. Cover with a lid.
- Scrape away almost all of the coals from underneath the potjie for the braaipap to steam at a very low heat, for about 45 minutes or until cooked. Remove the lid after 20 minutes and scrape the braaipap with the handle of a wooden spoon until it resembles a crumbly porridge. Add remaining 125 ml (½ cup) water. Cover and continue cooking.
- When you are done scraping the braaipap, start with the chicken.
- Season the chicken with the spice and cook over medium hot coals for about 20 minutes, turning often until cooked. Sprinkle with lemon juice while cooking.
- Heat a splash of oil in a small cast iron frying pan on medium high. Break in the eggs and fry for about 3 minutes for soft or until cooked to your liking. Season with extra salt and pepper.
- Top the braaipap with the chakalaka and serve with the chicken wings and eggs. Garnish with parsley, if you like.
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android