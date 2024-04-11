Recipe of the day: Triple chocolate mousse torte

Indulge in decadence!

Treat your taste buds with the Triple chocolate mousse torte. This delightful dessert features layers of rich chocolate mousse on a moist chocolate cake base, all covered in a heavenly chocolate fudge.

It’s a simple yet indulgent creation that promises to satisfy any chocolate lover’s cravings.

Triple Chocolate Mousse Torte

Ingredients

Chocolate Cake

¼ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup sugar

¼ cup sour cream, room temperature

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 egg whites, room temperature

½ cup + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

¼ cup + 2 tbsp Hershey’s special dark cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup milk, room temperature

2 tbsp water, room temperature

Lady fingers

Chocolate Fudge

170g semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tbs light corn syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

½v cup heavy whipping cream

Chocolate Mousse

4 large egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

1¾ cups heavy whipping cream, divided

227g semi-sweet chocolate chips

¾ cup powdered sugar

White Chocolate Mousse

1¼ tsp unflavoured powdered gelatine

1½ tbsp water

255g white chocolate chips

1¾ cups heavy whipping cream, cold, divided

1/3 cup powdered sugar



Method

To make the cake and fudge layer

Preheat oven to 180°C line a 20cm cake pan with baking paper on the bottom and grease the sides. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light in colour and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Do not skimp on the amount of creaming time. Add sour cream and vanilla extract and mix well. Add egg whites one at a time, mixing until well combined after each. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to be sure all ingredients are well incorporated. Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl, then combine milk and water in a small measuring cup. Add half the dry ingredients to the batter and mix well. Add the milk mixture and mix, then add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan and bake for 19-21 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out with a few crumbs. Remove cake from oven and allow to cool for 3-4 minutes, then remove to cooling rack and completely. Once the cake is cooled, prepare the cake pan for layering. To set up your cake pan, line a 20×7½cm springform pan with parchment paper that goes about 5 cm above the top edge of the pan. To make the fudge layer, add the chocolate chips, corn syrup, and vanilla extract to a medium heat-proof bowl. Heat the heavy whipping cream until it just starts to boil, then pour it over the chocolate chips. Cover the bowl with clear wrap and allow to sit for 3-5 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Pour the chocolate on top of the cake and spread it into an even layer. Place the cake in the fridge while the ganache firms, for about 1 hour.

To make the chocolate mousse

Combine egg yolks, sugar, and ½ cup of heavy whipping cream in the top of a double boiler. Do not let the water boil, or it will be too hot. To ensure that the steam cooking the eggs doesn’t get too hot, occasionally lift the bowl to release the steam. Cook mixture, whisking constantly. The mixture will thin out at first, then begin to thicken. The egg mixture will be ready when it has thickened, lightened in colour, and has more volume. It should take about 7-10 minutes and reach 71°C. Do not boil. When done, remove the egg mixture from heat and set aside. Place the chocolate chips for mousse in a medium-sized bowl and melt in the microwave in intervals of about 10-15 seconds, stirring well between each interval, until smooth. Vigorously whisk the egg mixture into the melted chocolate until smooth. Set aside to cool to about room temperature. In another bowl, whip the remaining 1¼ cups of heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold about a ¼ cup of the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until then fold about a ¼ of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Slowly fold the remaining chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Spread the chocolate mousse into an even layer on top of the chocolate fudge. Refrigerate for about an hour.

To make the white chocolate mousse

In a small bowl, sprinkle the powdered gelatine over the water, making sure the powder is all touching the water. Let stand for about 5 minutes. Place the white chocolate chips in a medium glass bowl. Microwave ½ cup of heavy cream in a medium measuring cup until it comes to a boil. Add the gelatine mixture to the hot heavy cream mixture and whisk until the gelatine is dissolved. Pour the hot cream over the white chocolate chips and let stand, covered, for 3-5 minutes. Whisk the white chocolate mixture until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. If it doesn’t completely melt, microwave in 10-15 second intervals, whisking well between each, until smooth. Set aside to cool to about room temperature. Whip remaining 1¼ cups heavy cream and powdered sugar at high speed with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold about a third of the cooled white chocolate mixture into the whipped cream until combined. Add the second third of the cooled white chocolate and gently fold into the whipped cream. Add the remaining white chocolate and fold together until completely combined. Spread the white chocolate mousse into an even layer on top of the chocolate mousse. Refrigerate until completely firm, at least 3-4 hours. To finish off the cake: Once firm, remove the cake from the pan if needed, smooth the sides of the cake using an offset spatula, and place the cake on a serving plate. Finish off the cake by placing lady fingers on the sides and adding shredded chocolate on top.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

