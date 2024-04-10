Recipe of the day: Bobotie pork, mango rice and atchar salad

Looking to spice up your dinner menu? This exotic rice dish will do the trick.

As the days start getting cooler, our tastebuds start craving warmer meals. If you’ve had your fill of pastas, curries and stews, maybe it’s time to try something different.

This bobotie pork, mango rice and atchar salad recipe might just be what you need to spice things up in the kitchen.

Bobotie pork, mango rice and atchar salad

Ingredients

500 g pork tenderloin (fillet)

Salt

Pepper

For the bobotie sauce:

100 g cake flour

30 ml canola oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp curry powder

1 bay leaf

2 tbsp chutney

70 g raisins

250 ml cream

For the mango rice:

1 cup Spekko India Gate Basmati Rice

2 mangos, diced

½ red onion, finely chopped

10 g coriander, chopped

50 g sugar snap peas, sliced into 3cm thick strips

For the atchar salad:

2 large tomatoes, diced

¼ cucumber, peeled and diced

15 ml mild atchar

Extra coriander for garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 160 °C. Season the pork loin generously with salt and pepper, then toss with the flour. Heat the oil in a pot on the stove top over a high heat. Once hot, sear the pork quickly turning often so there is good colour on all sides. Remove the pork from the pan, place on a roasting tray and finish cooking it in the oven for about 25 minutes, until cooked through. Once cooked, set aside to rest. Turn the heat to low, add the onion and garlic to the pan in which the pork was cooked. Sauté until soft. Add the curry powder and bay leaf, and sauté for a further minute. Add the chutney, raisins and cream and bring to the boil. Slice the pork and add it to the sauce. Cook the rice according to packet instructions. Mix the mango, red onion, coriander, sugar snap peas and cooked rice together. In another bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber and atchar together. Serve the bowl by placing a spoonful of rice in the bowls, followed by a few pieces of curried pork, the mango rice, and the tomato atchar salsa. Finish with fresh coriander.

*This recipe was sourced from www.spekkorice.co.za

