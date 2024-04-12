Recipe of the day: Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums
This hearty meal is perfect for warming up on cold days.
Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums. Picture: iStock
Dive into the magic of this delightful adventure with the roasted beef fillet with chunky plums!
This dish combines juicy beef fillet with a tangy plum sauce for a dining experience that’s both elegant and exciting.
Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums
Ingredients
- 1 kg Beef Fillet, Trimmed
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 2 tsp Cumin
- 300g Firm, Red, Ripe Plums
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- 2 tbsp Onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove Garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp Ginger, grated
- 1 Red Chilli, sliced
- 3 tbsp White Sugar
- 2 whole Star Anise
- 200 ml Port
- 1/2 cup Lemon Juice
- Juice of 1 Orange
- Zest of 1 Orange
- 1 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1 tsp Sesame Oil
- 2 tbsp Fresh Coriander
Method
- First, get the sauce started. Stone and halve the plums. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan.
- Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and chilli. Cook, stirring for 2 minutes, then add the sugar and star anise.
- Cook, stirring until the sugar melts, then add a little port to prevent it from burning. Once the sugar has melted, add the remaining port, lemon juice, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce.
- Place the plums into the mixture and simmer gently until the plums are tender but not overcooked – about 8 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and also remove the plums with a slotted spoon.
- Stir in the sesame oil, orange zest, and coriander. Return the plums to the sauce and prepare the meat.
- Rub the fillet with olive oil and then season with salt, pepper, and ground cumin.
- Heat a frying pan until it’s hot and then seal the meat on all sides until it’s nice and brown.
- Roast in the oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.
- Rest the fillet for 10 minutes and then slice the meat.
- Spoon over the plum sauce and serve.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
Tip: This sauce is also delicious with pork, chicken, lamb, duck, and ostrich.
