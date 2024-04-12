Recipe of the day: Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums

This hearty meal is perfect for warming up on cold days.

Dive into the magic of this delightful adventure with the roasted beef fillet with chunky plums!

This dish combines juicy beef fillet with a tangy plum sauce for a dining experience that’s both elegant and exciting.

Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums

Ingredients

1 kg Beef Fillet, Trimmed

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 tsp Cumin

300g Firm, Red, Ripe Plums

2 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Onion, finely chopped

1 clove Garlic, crushed

1 tsp Ginger, grated

1 Red Chilli, sliced

3 tbsp White Sugar

2 whole Star Anise

200 ml Port

1/2 cup Lemon Juice

Juice of 1 Orange

Zest of 1 Orange

1 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tsp Sesame Oil

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander

Method

First, get the sauce started. Stone and halve the plums. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and chilli. Cook, stirring for 2 minutes, then add the sugar and star anise. Cook, stirring until the sugar melts, then add a little port to prevent it from burning. Once the sugar has melted, add the remaining port, lemon juice, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce. Place the plums into the mixture and simmer gently until the plums are tender but not overcooked – about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and also remove the plums with a slotted spoon. Stir in the sesame oil, orange zest, and coriander. Return the plums to the sauce and prepare the meat. Rub the fillet with olive oil and then season with salt, pepper, and ground cumin. Heat a frying pan until it’s hot and then seal the meat on all sides until it’s nice and brown. Roast in the oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Rest the fillet for 10 minutes and then slice the meat. Spoon over the plum sauce and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Instructions First, get the sauce started. Stone and halve the plums. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and chilli. Cook, stirring for 2 minutes, then add the sugar and star anise. Cook, stirring until the sugar melts, then add a little port to prevent it from burning. Once the sugar has melted, add the remaining port, lemon juice, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce. Place the plums into the mixture and simmer gently until the plums are tender but not overcooked – about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and also remove the plums with a slotted spoon. Stir in the sesame oil, orange zest, and coriander. Return the plums to the sauce and prepare the meat. Rub the fillet with olive oil and then season with salt, pepper, and ground cumin. Heat a frying pan until it’s hot and then seal the meat on all sides until it’s nice and brown. Roast in the oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Rest the fillet for 10 minutes and then slice the meat. Spoon over the plum sauce and serve. Notes Tip: This sauce is also delicious with pork, chicken, lamb, duck, and ostrich.

Tip: This sauce is also delicious with pork, chicken, lamb, duck, and ostrich.