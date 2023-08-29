Recipe of the day: Vegetarian cauliflower curry

Choosing to be a vegetarian does not mean things are limited. It's a chance to get creative and make tasty dishes without meat.

Just because you are a vegetarian, it does not mean you cannot enjoy making a special dish with only vegetables.

In fact, this vegetarian cauliflower curry recipe is here to help.

The curry in this recipe will make up for not having meat in your meals and bring a lot of flavour to your dish tonight.

How to make a vegetarian cauliflower curry

Homemade vegetarian cauliflower curry. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion White, Yellow or Brown, Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic Crushed

1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger Minced

2 tsp Garam Masala

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

½ tsp Ground Coriander

1 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Turmeric

Potatoes (680g) Peeled and chopped

Canned Chopped Tomatoes (800g)

1 cup Vegetable Stock (240ml) or Broth

1 cup Canned Coconut Cream (240ml) Unsweetened

6 cups Cauliflower Florets (600g)

1 Tbsp Coconut Sugar or Brown Sugar

¼ tsp Sea Salt or To Taste

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper or To Taste

For serving (optional)

Basmati Rice

Fresh Cilantro Chopped

Lemon Wedges

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato

Method

Add olive oil to a pot with chopped onions and sauté on medium heat until the onions are softened. Add crushed garlic, minced ginger, garam masala, curry powder, ground coriander, cumin and turmeric and sauté for a minute to toast the spices. Add potatoes and toss with the onions and spices. Now add chopped tomato, vegetable stock and coconut cream. Cover the pot and bring to a simmer. Then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the cauliflower florets and stir in. Cover the pot and keep simmering for 10 minutes, then remove the lid and keep simmering for about another 5 minutes until the potatoes and cauliflower are cooked but still firm. Add coconut sugar, salt and pepper and stir in. Taste test and add more salt and/or pepper as needed. Serve over basmati rice topped with fresh chopped cilantro and lemon wedges on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from lovingitvegan.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Cajun seafood boil with garlic butter sauce