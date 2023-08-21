Recipe of the day: Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato

Mondays can be challenging, but dinner doesn't have to be with this easy one-pan chicken and sweet potato dish.

Finish off your busy Monday with this hearty sweet potato and honey mustard chicken fillets recipe.

Not only does it require minimal effort in the kitchen, this meal is a deliciously flavourful mixture you will fall in love with.

Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato

Homemade honey mustard Chicken with Sweet potato. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Pinch of salt

Chicken and sweet potatoes

450g boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup honey mustard dressing

2 medium sweet potatoes

1 small red onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Prepare the honey mustard dressing by whisking all the ingredients together in a small bowl. You can skip this and use a bottle of honey mustard dressing if you prefer. Place the chicken breasts between two layers of Saran wrap and tender them by hitting with a rolling pin or tenderizer until they are even and about 1cm thick. Add 1/2 cup honey mustard to a big resealable bag with the chicken breasts. Place in the refrigerator to marinate. Peel and chop the sweet potatoes into 1cm pieces. Chop onion into 1cm pieces. Add veggies to a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil. Toss with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bake at 200°C for 20 minutes. Remove the chicken breasts from the honey mustard and discard any marinade. Nestle the chicken into the sweet potatoes. Don’t place on top of the vegetables. Bake an additional 15-20 minutes until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 73°C. Remove from the oven and serve with additional honey mustard for dipping.

*This recipe was sourced from thecreativebite.com.

