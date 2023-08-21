Recipe of the day: Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato
Mondays can be challenging, but dinner doesn't have to be with this easy one-pan chicken and sweet potato dish.
Homemade Honey Mustard Chicken with Sweet Potato. Picture: iStock
Finish off your busy Monday with this hearty sweet potato and honey mustard chicken fillets recipe.
Not only does it require minimal effort in the kitchen, this meal is a deliciously flavourful mixture you will fall in love with.
Honey mustard chicken fillets with sweet potato
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
- 1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Pinch of salt
Chicken and sweet potatoes
- 450g boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup honey mustard dressing
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 1 small red onion
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Pinch of black pepper
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Prepare the honey mustard dressing by whisking all the ingredients together in a small bowl. You can skip this and use a bottle of honey mustard dressing if you prefer.
- Place the chicken breasts between two layers of Saran wrap and tender them by hitting with a rolling pin or tenderizer until they are even and about 1cm thick.
- Add 1/2 cup honey mustard to a big resealable bag with the chicken breasts. Place in the refrigerator to marinate.
- Peel and chop the sweet potatoes into 1cm pieces. Chop onion into 1cm pieces. Add veggies to a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil. Toss with the garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Bake at 200°C for 20 minutes.
- Remove the chicken breasts from the honey mustard and discard any marinade. Nestle the chicken into the sweet potatoes. Don’t place on top of the vegetables.
- Bake an additional 15-20 minutes until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 73°C.
- Remove from the oven and serve with additional honey mustard for dipping.
*This recipe was sourced from thecreativebite.com.
