Sunday dinner: Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas

You can let the short ribs simmer in their own time while you watch the Springboks take on Scotland in tonight’s Rugby World Cup game.

With all the excitement ahead of the Springboks first 2023 Rugby World Cup game tonight, you won’t want to miss out on any of the action, which is why this Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas is the perfect dish for Sunday dinner.

You can prep it all before the game starts and just let it simmer for three hours.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken breast with oven dried tomatoes, straw potatoes & béarnaise

Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas

Ingredients

1kg Wagyu short rib

2 red peppers, trimmed and sliced

240g cooked chickpeas (drained weight if using canned)

1 onion, diced

1 stalk celery, sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed or finely grated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

500ml chef’s chicken stock

1 bay leaves

Couscous to serve

Natural yoghurt to serve

Handful coriander or parsley leaves, chopped, to serve

Method

Heat a small splash of oil in a large casserole (make sure the short ribs fit!) and brown the ribs on all sides. Set aside. Add the onion, peppers and celery and cook over medium heat, stirring regularly, until soft (around 20 minutes). Combine the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, ground ginger and paprika with a small splash of water and add to the pan along with the garlic. Cook, stirring, for a minute or so. Add the stock, bay leaves and short ribs. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for around 3 hours with a lid on, turning the short ribs occasionally to ensure even cooking. Once the rib is tender, remove the rib from the sauce and shred the meat from the bone. Return to the reduced sauce with the chickpeas. Cook for around 5 minutes, or until the chickpeas are warmed through. Serve the braised short rib with couscous and yoghurt, topped with coriander or parsley.

*This recipe was found on www.finefoodspecialist.co.uk.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Juicy shisanyama with braaipap and fried eggs