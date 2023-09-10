Recipes September 10, 2023 | 8:00 am

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

Sunday dinner: Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

You can let the short ribs simmer in their own time while you watch the Springboks take on Scotland in tonight’s Rugby World Cup game.

Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas

Picture: iStock

With all the excitement ahead of the Springboks first 2023 Rugby World Cup game tonight, you won’t want to miss out on any of the action, which is why this Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas is the perfect dish for Sunday dinner.

You can prep it all before the game starts and just let it simmer for three hours.

Moroccan Style Wagyu Short Rib with Chickpeas

Ingredients

  • 1kg Wagyu short rib
  • 2 red peppers, trimmed and sliced
  • 240g cooked chickpeas (drained weight if using canned)
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 stalk celery, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed or finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 500ml chef’s chicken stock
  • 1 bay leaves
  • Couscous to serve
  • Natural yoghurt to serve
  • Handful coriander or parsley leaves, chopped, to serve

Method

  1. Heat a small splash of oil in a large casserole (make sure the short ribs fit!) and brown the ribs on all sides. Set aside.
  2. Add the onion, peppers and celery and cook over medium heat, stirring regularly, until soft (around 20 minutes).
  3. Combine the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, ground ginger and paprika with a small splash of water and add to the pan along with the garlic. Cook, stirring, for a minute or so.
  4. Add the stock, bay leaves and short ribs. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for around 3 hours with a lid on, turning the short ribs occasionally to ensure even cooking.
  5. Once the rib is tender, remove the rib from the sauce and shred the meat from the bone. Return to the reduced sauce with the chickpeas. Cook for around 5 minutes, or until the chickpeas are warmed through.
  6. Serve the braised short rib with couscous and yoghurt, topped with coriander or parsley.

*This recipe was found on www.finefoodspecialist.co.uk.

