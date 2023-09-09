Saturday tasty treat: Blueberry cheesecake crumble muffins

These mouthwatering cream cheese-filled blueberry muffins will 'change your life'.

Now that the blueberry season has officially started in South Africa, it’s time to get creative with your baking. These flavourful blueberry cheesecake crumble muffins might look like a lot of work to bake, but trust us when we say the end result will be so worth the time and effort.

You will never feel the same about another muffin again!

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chicken and avocado club salad

How to make blueberry cheesecake crumble muffins

Blueberry muffins

Ingredients

140g vanilla yogurt

200g fresh or frozen blueberries + 1 tbsp flour

240g all-purpose flour

180g white sugar

9g baking powder (about 1 tsp)

2 eggs

130g melted butter

Method

Combine melted butter with sugar and whisk. Then add the eggs one by one and whisk again. Add the vanilla yogurt. Last, sift and fold in the dry ingredients followed by the frozen blueberries. Scoop the mixture into a muffin tray with 12 paper muffin forms attached till they are all filled up. Fill with the syrup and sprinkle with the crumble. Bake in oven for 10 minutes at 220°C and turn down the heat to 180°C for 20-25 minutes. Check if they’re done with a toothpick. Let them cool down completely at room temperature before filling them with cream cheese filling.

Syrup

Ingredients

100g blueberries

30g sugar

40ml water

Method

Combine all ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a boil (5 min.)

Blend the syrup with a stick blender and let it cool down.

Crumble

Ingredients

80g flour

50g melted butter

45g sugar

Method

Combine all the ingredients together in a small bowl and refrigerate while you make the cupcake batter and syrup.

Cheesecake filling

Ingredients

200g cream cheese

4g icing sugar (or adjust sweetness to your liking)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk by hand just until combined.

Set in the fridge until the cupcakes are baked and cooled down.

*This recipe was found on the @dessertribe Instagram account.

NOW SEE: PICS: Spur restaurants getting a make-over