Sunday lunch: Courgette orzo pasta salad & lemon Greek roasted chicken

The courgette orzo pasta salad & lemon Greek roasted chicken uses affordable seasonal ingredients.

If you think about El Fresco dining this is one of the first dishes that comes to mind and is uses seasonal affordable ingredients that can be prepped and made in advance. This will help you to feed a large crowd without sacrificing any taste or flavour.

You can make this dish as extravagant as you want and add fresh herbs from your garden and even some grilled artichokes.

Make it your own.

This dish is really easy to prepare and can be made in advance and grilled as soon as the coals are ready.

The recipe can easily be doubled up for large crowds and leftovers can be deboned and turned into a fantastic summery, lemony chicken salad the next day.

Ingredients

75 ml of lemon olive oil

1 large chopped red onion

juice and rind of 1 lemon

A large tablespoon of wholegrain mustard

Handful of chopped fresh herbs like Italian parsley and some fresh oregano

2 Chopped small Israeli cucumbers or 1/2 of a deseeded large cucumber

1 cup of sliced green olives

200 g of feta

Lemony Greek Roasted Chicken

1. 1,5 – 2 kg chicken braai pack

2 medium sized onions chopped

50 ml of lemon olive oil

6 cloves of grated garlic

500 ml of Chardonnay

Juice and rind of 4 lemons

2 Bay leaves

Greek lemon and herb seasoning

Method

Courgette orzo pasta salad

Grill the courgettes on a very hot fire until browned and cooked – gently remove and let them cool Blend the olive oil, red onion, lemon juice and rind, mustard and fresh herbs together to make a dressing Place the orzo in a bowl and cover with the dressing, then add the cucumber and green olives. Spoon into a serving dish and garnish with the feta and roasted courgette ribbons with some more fresh herbs

Lemony Greek roasted chicken

In a medium sized sauce pan brown the onions in the olive oil then add the garlic and turn down the heat – cook gently for 2 to 3 minutes Add the wine and lemon juice with the bay leaf and rind and turn back up the heat – let the mixture cook and reduce by a third, let the mixture cool off completely Place the chicken in a large airtight container or ziplock bag, cover generously with the Greek lemon and herb seasoning then pour over the marinating liquid – for best results leave overnight but if pressed for time two hours will do Remove the chicken from the bag and place onto a braai grid seasoning with more Greek Lemon and Herb Spices – roast over medium hot coals for about 35 to 45 minutes – reduce the marinating liquid by half and pour over the chicken as soon as it comes from the fire. Serve with roasted lemons and chilled Sauvignon Blanc