Recipe of the day – Miso malva pudding

A super easy and quick to make desert!

With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can treat yourself to a mouth-watering dessert with Miso malva pudding recipe.

This delightful dessert seamlessly blends classic flavors, creating a delicious combination of tastes that will leave your palate craving for more.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup

Miso malva pudding

Ingredients

250 ml cake wheat flour

5 ml Bicarbonate of soda

15 ml of apricot jam

30 ml of Willowcreek Lime Flavoured Olive Oil

250 ml of milk

1 egg

250 ml of sugar

10 ml lemon juice

For syrup

250 ml of cream

125 ml Butter

125 ml sugar

15 ml miso paste

For cabernet ice cream

750 ml cabernet

250 ml sugar

5 ml Cape Herb and Spice Thai 7 Spice

2 liters of good quality vanilla ice cream

Method

Baking Time: 35 to 40 min Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Mix all the ingredients and pour the batter into a 23cm greased oven proof dish Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown Heat the syrup ingredients and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven

For cabernet ice cream

In a medium sauce place the wine, sugar, and spice and reduce to about 200ml an it becomes thick – let it cool Semi defrost the ice cream and gently stir in ribbons of the cabernet sauce, refreeze, and sere

*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

Miso malva pudding Author: Mynhardt Joubert Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 250 ml cake wheat flour

5 ml Bicarbonate of soda

15 ml of apricot jam

30 ml of Willowcreek Lime Flavoured Olive Oil

250 ml of milk

1 egg

250 ml of sugar

10 ml lemon juice

For syrup 250 ml of cream

125 ml Butter

125 ml sugar

15 ml miso paste

For cabernet ice cream 750 ml cabernet

250 ml sugar

5 ml Cape Herb and Spice Thai 7 Spice

2 liters of good quality vanilla ice cream

Instructions Baking Time: 35 to 40 min Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Mix all the ingredients and pour the batter into a 23cm greased oven proof dish Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown Heat the syrup ingredients and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven For cabernet ice cream In a medium sauce place the wine, sugar, and spice and reduce to about 200ml an it becomes thick – let it cool Semi defrost the ice cream and gently stir in ribbons of the cabernet sauce, refreeze, and sere

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter