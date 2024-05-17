Recipe of the day – Miso malva pudding
A super easy and quick to make desert!
Miso malva pudding. Picture: Supplied
With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can treat yourself to a mouth-watering dessert with Miso malva pudding recipe.
This delightful dessert seamlessly blends classic flavors, creating a delicious combination of tastes that will leave your palate craving for more.
Miso malva pudding
Ingredients
- 250 ml cake wheat flour
- 5 ml Bicarbonate of soda
- 15 ml of apricot jam
- 30 ml of Willowcreek Lime Flavoured Olive Oil
- 250 ml of milk
- 1 egg
- 250 ml of sugar
- 10 ml lemon juice
For syrup
- 250 ml of cream
- 125 ml Butter
- 125 ml sugar
- 15 ml miso paste
For cabernet ice cream
- 750 ml cabernet
- 250 ml sugar
- 5 ml Cape Herb and Spice Thai 7 Spice
- 2 liters of good quality vanilla ice cream
Method
- Baking Time: 35 to 40 min Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius
- Mix all the ingredients and pour the batter into a 23cm greased oven proof dish
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown
- Heat the syrup ingredients and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven
For cabernet ice cream
- In a medium sauce place the wine, sugar, and spice and reduce to about 200ml an it becomes thick – let it cool
- Semi defrost the ice cream and gently stir in ribbons of the cabernet sauce, refreeze, and sere
*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.
