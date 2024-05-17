Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

17 May 2024

04:21 pm

Recipe of the day – Miso malva pudding

A super easy and quick to make desert!

Miso malva pudding

Miso malva pudding. Picture: Supplied

With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can treat yourself to a mouth-watering dessert with Miso malva pudding recipe.

This delightful dessert seamlessly blends classic flavors, creating a delicious combination of tastes that will leave your palate craving for more.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup

Miso malva pudding

Ingredients

  • 250 ml cake wheat flour
  • 5 ml Bicarbonate of soda
  • 15 ml of apricot jam
  • 30 ml of Willowcreek Lime Flavoured Olive Oil
  • 250 ml of milk
  • 1 egg
  • 250 ml of sugar
  • 10 ml lemon juice

For syrup

  • 250 ml of cream
  • 125 ml Butter
  • 125 ml sugar
  • 15 ml miso paste

For cabernet ice cream

  • 750 ml cabernet
  • 250 ml sugar
  • 5 ml Cape Herb and Spice Thai 7 Spice
  • 2 liters of good quality vanilla ice cream

Method

  1. Baking Time: 35 to 40 min Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius
  2. Mix all the ingredients and pour the batter into a 23cm greased oven proof dish
  3. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown
  4. Heat the syrup ingredients and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven

For cabernet ice cream

  1. In a medium sauce place the wine, sugar, and spice and reduce to about 200ml an it becomes thick – let it cool
  2. Semi defrost the ice cream and gently stir in ribbons of the cabernet sauce, refreeze, and sere

*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

Print

Miso malva pudding

Miso malva pudding

  • Author: Mynhardt Joubert

Ingredients

Scale

    • 250 ml cake wheat flour

    • 5 ml Bicarbonate of soda

    • 15 ml of apricot jam

    • 30 ml of Willowcreek Lime Flavoured Olive Oil

    • 250 ml of milk

    • 1 egg

    • 250 ml of sugar

    • 10 ml lemon juice

For syrup

    • 250 ml of cream

    • 125 ml Butter

    • 125 ml sugar

    • 15 ml miso paste

For cabernet ice cream

    • 750 ml cabernet

    • 250 ml sugar

    • 5 ml Cape Herb and Spice Thai 7 Spice

    • 2 liters of good quality vanilla ice cream

Instructions

  1. Baking Time: 35 to 40 min Some effort Oven: 180 degrees Celsius

  2. Mix all the ingredients and pour the batter into a 23cm greased oven proof dish

  3. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown

  4. Heat the syrup ingredients and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven

For cabernet ice cream

  1. In a medium sauce place the wine, sugar, and spice and reduce to about 200ml an it becomes thick – let it cool

  2. Semi defrost the ice cream and gently stir in ribbons of the cabernet sauce, refreeze, and sere

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Grilled fish with lemon and caper butter

Read more on these topics

dessert recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Won’t buy or sell until the elections?- Polls impacting the property market
Local News Community Chat: Do you support local businesses?
South Africa WATCH: ‘Maroon Passport’ – Inside the Home Affairs corruption scheme that’s implicated 120 officials
Local News Community Chat: Does blocking roads in protest help?
Health NHI: An excuse to ‘loot’ and ‘tax South Africans blind’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES